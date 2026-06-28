Devoted to charity - Police Inspector Seanene Steer, a skilled musician who ‘serves and protects’ at a higher level

For Inspector Seanene Steer, policing is more than enforcing the law. It is about leadership, discipline, and inspiring others to achieve their best. Since joining the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in 2002, the little girl who knew from age 10 that she wanted to be a police officer has served for the last 24 years in various units, including Mobile Reserve, now Special Operations, Kingston Central, St Andrew Central, and now Manchester.

Now an inspector, she has built a reputation as a dedicated police officer whose commitment to service extends well beyond her daily responsibilities. She currently serves as zone commander in the Manchester Division, where she combines operational leadership with a passion for community building and mentorship.

Through her work in charity, she has extended her “serve and protect” mandate through the United States–incorporated Promise Hands of Jesus Mission Limited. The group has supported Jamaicans in several areas, and she told The Sunday Gleaner that she was, by what she describes as either accident or divine intervention, selected to be the local face of the organisation.

“Because of the work that I was doing, someone saw that on Facebook and recommended me to the charity organisers. It’s a missionary charity, so we are really doing God’s work in everything we do. Essentially, I am a distributor for the charity doing their work here. But they support my own efforts 90 per cent with the work that I do,” Inspector Steer told The Sunday Gleaner.

Known throughout the areas where she now carries out her policing duties — including Asia, Cross Keys, Newport and Alligator Pond — the charity’s name is reflected in her approach, as she has been described as doing “exactly what Jesus would have done”: healing hearts, helping, sharing and caring.

She is insistent on building strong community relationships and has seen the fruits of cooperation, which she says is strengthening communities, improving relationships with the police, encouraging police-to-police camaraderie, and fostering healthy competition between communities through sport.

According to her, her selection by the missionary group was an answer to her prayers, as much of her early effort involved personal sacrifice and the use of her own finances.

With children now home for the long summer break, a week-long summer camp is scheduled for August at the Newport Open Bible Church from August 10–15 for children ages five to 18. Participants are taught good behaviour practices, table graces, music, debating and other skills, and the programme usually culminates with a trip to either historic Port Royal or Devon House.

If she had any doubts about the reach of her team’s efforts, she said she was pleasantly surprised recently when a gospel concert in Newport attracted about 2,000 people.

Held in mid-May at the Newport Open Bible Church and organised by the zone she leads, the event brought together members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force Band and Choir, the Northern Caribbean University Chorale, gospel artiste Dianne Henry from Resource, and other groups from surrounding communities.

“The turnout in Newport was remarkable. Somehow, the event brought out about 2,000 persons. The Jamaica Constabulary Force Band and Choir, as well as the Northern Caribbean University Chorale, gospel artiste Dianne Henry from Resource, also from other known groups in the communities. It was a wonderful occasion,” she told The Sunday Gleaner.

The JCF was well represented at the concert at the level of Assistant Commissioner Christopher Phillips, officer in charge of Area 3; Assistant Commissioner Jacqueline Green-Scafe; Senior Superintendent Paulette Green, administrative officer for Area 3; and Superintendent Carey Duncan, who formerly headed the division.

At the function, Duncan assured attendees that all was not lost, while emphasising that such events are a demonstration of the police’s dedication and commitment to keeping citizens safe and secure.

The concert brought together several stakeholders in a deliberate shift from the usual Sunday service and other community gatherings, where crime, violence and low attendance have contributed to the decline of night services in some areas. The event, according to Inspector Steer, was aimed at “breaking the psychological hold that criminal elements have selfishly imposed on the community”.

Residents expressed satisfaction with the initiative and commended Steer and her team for successfully executing the event.

Newport, a sleepy rural town between Knockpatrick and Cross Keys, is not accustomed to large crowds outside of the political season or major events. Residents in some communities say certain areas have been affected by scammers whose operations were disrupted in other parishes by police operations.

During recent visits to several communities in the southernmost parish, concerns were raised that the parish has become “infected with lottery scammers”.

Residents pointed to businesses operated by strangers with no known ties or family connections to the area.

However, the concert was just one of many initiatives in which Steer or members of her team play a central role.

A trained and skilled musician who plays the flute from her days in the JCF Band, she often provides entertainment at community events, including church services and police functions. For the last 22 years, she has served as a judge in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s annual music competition.

It is a role she holds with pride.

Now, other members of the JCF in the zone have also become mentors. On Wednesday, Constable Sanasha Brown-Wilson, the school resource officer attached to the Newport Police Station, launched the ‘Read a Book’ programme at Bethabara Infant School.

As part of the initiative, she donated books to promote literacy, encourage a love of reading among young children, and support their educational development. The school has dedicated a special corner in the library to the programme.

Steer has also contributed books to the initiative and expressed pride in the effort, praising other team members who are giving back in their own way.

According to her, the launch highlights the importance of early childhood literacy and demonstrates the Newport Police Station’s commitment to community engagement and youth development. Among the programme’s objectives is “to inculcate positive reading habits and foster a lifelong appreciation for learning”.

Steer is often approached by residents seeking assistance, given her known involvement in community work. An inventory list provided to The Sunday Gleaner shows items she regularly keeps and seeks to replenish, including adult diapers, sanitary napkins, yarn, washcloths, facial tissue, baby formula, peanut butter, macaroni, cooking oil, and red T-shirts.

She said a Bishop Gibson High School student assists with teaching knitting to young people and adults interested in the skill.

Beyond policing operations, Steer is also recognised as one of the JCF’s most accomplished athletes. During her competitive career, she earned the title of champion girl five times, reflecting years of dedication and excellence.

She also holds the JCF national javelin record with a throw of 39.87 metres, a milestone that still stands as a testament to her athletic ability. Just over a month ago, she placed fifth in discus and sixth in javelin at the 2026 Police National Sports Day.

A parent, Steer believes she has successfully balanced motherhood with her duties in service.

Today, her influence continues as team captain for Area 3, where she mentors younger officers and encourages them to embrace physical fitness, teamwork and perseverance. She believes sport is an essential part of policing, helping officers build discipline, reduce stress and strengthen camaraderie.

According to Steer, missing the JCF Sports Day is simply not an option because of its role in fostering unity throughout the force.

erica.virtue@gleanerjm.com