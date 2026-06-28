Dear friend, I pray that all is well with you and that your body is as healthy as your soul is (3 John 2).

After preaching in a church recently, I made an altar call to pray for the sick, and I was shocked that almost everyone in that hall came forward. The church has about 2,000 members. After the service, individuals and families also came to be ministered to privately, like the woman who constantly heard strange noises in her ears, felt pins and needles in her feet, and had experienced miscarriages. There was also an elderly minister with pain in his legs, others with chest pains, an insane young man, and many seeking breakthroughs. There were many more cases you would never know about.

This is typical of our healing services. Daily, millions of people seek healing and solutions to their problems. Some turn to God, others go to hospitals, while many still go to satanic agents, false prophets and demonic healers, who pretend to help, but instead create more problems for their victims. Here, we want to discuss the biblical way of obtaining and maintaining healing. This is not just a discussion; this article is meant to transmit God’s healing power to the reader.

As you read, I pray that the power of God will come upon you and destroy every disease and sickness in your body, in Jesus’ name. Remember, God said that He sent His word and healed all their diseases. Praise God! He also said that healing is the bread for His children. That means, as His child, it is your birthright to be constantly nourished with good health, your daily bread.

What, then, is healing? It is simply the power to cure disease, whether infection, ailment, disorder, or virus. There is also a spiritual dimension to sickness. Some ailments, yes, are believed to be caused by demonic powers or their human agents. We will elaborate on this in later parts of this message. Whatever distorts a person’s health can be classified as disease and must be rejected.

We are saying that the causes of sickness can be physical, psychological, or spiritual. Physical causes include physiological issues, environmental factors, accidents, or other bodily conditions. Psychological causes involve the mind and emotions. Spiritual causes involve unseen or unexplained factors. The good news is that, regardless of cause, duration, or type, God says He is the one who heals all our diseases, note the word, all. Even medical practitioners acknowledge this; while they diagnose and treat, they accept that ultimate healing comes from God.

This is symbolically reflected in their emblem, the snake coiled around a staff. You may recall the serpent God instructed Moses to make and place on a pole, which brought healing to the Israelites bitten by snakes in the desert (Numbers 21).

Origin of Sickness

Sickness, disease, and death are presented as consequences of sin. Sickness was not part of God’s original plan for humanity. He made man excellent, whole, blessed, and complete, with no place for sickness or death. This changed when man disobeyed God through the temptation of Satan.

Consider this: “Then God said, ‘Let us make man in our image … they will have dominion over all life …’ So, God created man in His own image… Then God saw everything He had made, and indeed it was very good.” (Genesis 1:26–31) God made man to be master of all life, excellent and in His image. So how did sickness enter? It came when sin corrupted that original state. After the fall, sickness, poverty, violence, and suffering entered the world, introduced by Satan.

God’s Plan for Our Healing

Thankfully, God immediately spoke of redemption in Eden through the “seed of the woman”, who came as Jesus Christ. Through Him, God restores what humanity lost, including divine health. The Bible says, “By His wounds you have been healed.” (1 Peter 2:24)

Jesus purchased healing through His suffering, the lashes, the spear, the crown of thorns, and the beatings. These were allowed so that our bodies and souls could receive healing. This includes whatever sickness you may be experiencing now. Jesus paid for it.

Rise and receive your healing today. If you are His child, healing is your bread, your daily nourishment. As you read this, may His healing power come upon you in the mighty name of Jesus Christ.

We will continue next week. God bless.



Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of books/audiobooks including: The Power of Midnight Prayer: Unlocking spiritual forces for divine intervention and Receive Your Healing.