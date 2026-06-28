JHTA warns poor infrastructure threatens tourism growth

WESTERN BUREAU:

Jamaica risks losing its competitive edge unless the Government accelerates investment in roads, drainage, water systems and other infrastructure across the island’s resort towns, Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) President Christopher Jarrett has warned.

Addressing the JHTA’s 65th annual general meeting on Saturday, Jarrett said sustained investment in tourism infrastructure was critical if Jamaica is to maintain its competitiveness in an increasingly competitive global market. He argued that while the industry has demonstrated resilience in recovering from Hurricane Melissa and the COVID-19 pandemic, resilience alone cannot guarantee future success.

“Our tourism product cannot continue to expand while the infrastructure supporting it struggles to keep pace,” Jarrett told members, adding that “resilience should never become an excuse for complacency.”

He pointed to Negril as one of the clearest examples of the challenge, noting that despite being one of Jamaica’s strongest tourism brands and a major foreign exchange earner, businesses there continue to contend with inadequate drainage, recurring flooding, deteriorating road networks, unreliable water supply and insufficient street lighting.

Jarrett said similar concerns are emerging across Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, Falmouth, Kingston, Port Antonio, the South Coast and other developing tourism communities, all of which require continued public investment to support the industry’s expansion.

“These are not simply operational inconveniences,” he said. “They affect visitor satisfaction. They increase operating costs. They influence investor confidence. And ultimately, they affect Jamaica’s ability to compete.”

The hotel executive argued that investment in roads, drainage systems, transportation networks, ports, water infrastructure and public spaces should be viewed as strategic economic investments rather than routine public works projects.

“Infrastructure is not a luxury. It is the foundation upon which every successful tourism destination is built,” Jarrett said.

He maintained that if Jamaica is serious about achieving its Vision 2030 ambitions and retaining its position as one of the Caribbean’s leading tourism destinations, investment in public infrastructure must match the pace of tourism growth.

“Every improvement to our tourism infrastructure strengthens the visitor experience, attracts new investment, creates employment and improves the quality of life for the communities that support our industry,” he said.

Jarrett said tourism infrastructure should never be viewed as expenditure but as one of the highest-return investments the country can make, arguing that stronger resort towns ultimately generate employment, entrepreneurship, tax revenue, private investment and more prosperous communities.

“When our ports improve, communities prosper. When transportation networks improve, businesses flourish. When resort towns are modernised, Jamaica becomes more competitive. And when Jamaica becomes more competitive, every Jamaican benefits,” he said.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com