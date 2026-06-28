Revenue investigator earns forensic accounting scholarship to study in India 

Tahje Wallen, a revenue investigator at the Revenue Protection Department (RPD), has been awarded the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Scholarship to pursue a Master of Business Administration in forensic accounting and fraud investigation at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in India, beginning in July.

Wallen, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech, Jamaica) in 2021, will undertake the two-year postgraduate programme as part of his commitment to strengthening Jamaica’s capacity in financial investigation and accountability.

The ICCR scholarship provides opportunities for international students to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies while promoting cultural exchange and academic collaboration between India and participating countries.

The NFSU, established by the Government of India through the National Forensic Sciences University Act, 2020, is recognised as an institution of national importance and focuses on forensic science education, research, and developing expertise to meet growing global demand.

A professional accountant with more than eight years’ experience across accounting, finance, education, and youth development, Wallen’s duties at the RPD align with his planned area of study.

The RPD handles issues related not only to fraud and corruption involving Customs but also matters affecting other revenue agencies and tax types, including General Consumption Tax, stamp duty and transfer tax, as well as income and property taxes.

Speaking about his interest in forensic accounting, Wallen said: "I chose forensic accounting because I want to assist in the detection, prevention, and investigation of financial crimes and corruption in Jamaica. There are too many financial crimes and corruption taking place, and I would like to be a part of the solution."

ADVANCED TRAINING

He said the advanced training will position him to contribute to national development. In the medium term, he intends to return to Jamaica and continue working in government, particularly in investigations related to revenue breaches. In the long term, he hopes to establish an institution to train local professionals in forensic accounting and financial investigation.

Wallen has also completed specialised training in financial management and disbursement, supervisory management, investment and portfolio management, crime and security management, project management, investigating money laundering, taxation, supply chain management, and scrum fundamentals, earning the Scrum Fundamentals Certified designation.

His leadership and community involvement include founding the Youth Education Association in June 2020, a non-profit organisation that has supported more than 1,000 students through initiatives such as back-to-school programmes, reading workshops, CSEC classes, and work-experience opportunities.

He has served as immediate past president of the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Youth Council and as treasurer of the National Youth Advisory Council of Jamaica, where he acts as a national youth advisor to the Government. His service also includes roles with Generation 2000, the Caribbean Risk and Disaster Management Youth Platform, and the National Youth Parliament of Jamaica.

Wallen was a recipient of the Prime Minister’s National Youth Award for Excellence in 2023 in the category of nation-building and was inducted as an I-Believe Initiative Ambassador under the Governor-General’s Programme of Excellence.

UTech, Jamaica President Dr Kevin Brown commended Wallen’s achievement. "UTech, Jamaica is proud of our alumnus Tahje Wallen on his selection for the prestigious and competitive ICCR scholarship to pursue specialised knowledge in forensic accounting and fraud investigation, which are significant areas impacting national development.

“Wallen embodies the calibre of graduates we seek to produce at UTech, Jamaica's national STEM-focused university, graduates who are prepared to lead, solve complex challenges, and make meaningful contributions locally and globally. We look forward to welcoming him back to Jamaica, where the knowledge and expertise gained through this international opportunity will further support our nation's development."

Wallen is encouraging Jamaicans to explore scholarships such as the ICCR programme, which he said offers pathways to develop specialised skills and contribute to national progress.