Vindicated after death

WESTERN BUREAU:

Twelve years ago, Claudia Edwards-Bethel told The Gleaner she was in hiding.

The Jamaican mother, who had accused a senior Bahamian immigration officer of rape after what began as an immigration arrest, said she feared for her life and pleaded with authorities for protection as the investigation unfolded.

"I feel down. I feel bad. I feel scared. I am afraid for my life," she said then.

On June 11 this year, the United Kingdom-based Privy Council finally vindicated her constitutional rights, ruling that the Bahamian government was vicariously liable for the actions of the immigration officer who raped her.

Edwards-Bethel, however, never lived to hear the judgment.

The Steer Town, St Ann native died during the COVID-19 pandemic after spending years pursuing justice through the Bahamian courts, leaving behind four children and a legal battle that ultimately outlived her.

The landmark ruling has brought the long-awaited vindication for her family while reopening painful memories of a case that exposed weaknesses in the treatment of migrants, the limits of state accountability and the extraordinary resilience of a woman her attorney described as courageous and determined.

"It has been a very long road," King’s Counsel (KC) Frederick Smith told The Sunday Gleaner.

"Sadly, she is no longer with us to be able to enjoy the vindication of her rights. I know that her family are very pleased with the outcome."

The Privy Council's decision marked the culmination of a legal battle stretching back to December 2014 when Edwards-Bethel was swept up during an immigration operation in Nassau, despite having documentation showing she was legally entitled to reside in The Bahamas as the spouse of a Bahamian national.

Smith said she produced a copy of her spousal permit when immigration officers questioned her. He argued that, under Bahamian law, she should never have been arrested in the first place.

"There was no, and is no, law in The Bahamas requiring anyone to have in their possession any form of identification," the attorney said.

"We live in a society under the Constitution. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty."

Instead, Edwards-Bethel was detained at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre where she remained for several days despite efforts by Jamaica's then Honorary Consul, Patrick Hanlan, to have her released into his custody, Smith said.

The ordeal did not end with her release.

According to evidence later accepted by the courts in the civil proceedings, a senior immigration officer Norman Bastian subsequently contacted Edwards-Bethel under the pretext of assisting with her immigration status. Instead, Smith said, she was taken to his home where she was raped.

She immediately reported the matter to the police.

Investigators arrested Bastian and charged him with rape after concluding there was sufficient evidence to proceed with criminal charges.

The criminal prosecution, however, ultimately collapsed after a magistrate upheld a no-case submission, meaning Bastian never stood trial before a jury.

For Smith, one of the enduring contradictions of the case was that, while police believed there was sufficient evidence to charge Bastian, government attorneys simultaneously resisted accepting civil liability for what Edwards-Bethel alleged had happened.

"It was perverse and contradictory," Smith said.

"On the one hand, the government was prosecuting Mr Bastian criminally for rape but, on the other hand, they were opposing accepting responsibility."

He argued that had the government accepted responsibility much earlier, Edwards-Bethel could have been spared years of reliving her ordeal through lengthy civil proceedings and repeated cross-examinations.

"They put Miss Bethel through the trauma of having to relive all of these terrible events ... accusing her of being a liar, of being untruthful, and trying to discredit her."

The litigation itself stretched over years, delayed by the normal pace of the courts, Smith's own serious accident that kept him out of practice for months, and the eventual death of Edwards-Bethel while the trial judge was still preparing her decision.

Yet, throughout those years, Smith said his client refused to allow the case to define her.

He recalled that, when they first met, Edwards-Bethel struggled with reading, writing and expressing herself in formal English.

Over time, however, she transformed herself.

She improved her literacy, strengthened her command of English, and pursued tertiary studies, determined to build a better future for herself and her children.

"She was a very courageous woman and very conscientious and dedicated to her advancement and to helping her family," Smith said.

Edwards-Bethel's mother, Valerie Edwards, remembered her daughter as "jovial", ambitious and deeply devoted to her family. She said her daughter regularly supported relatives in Jamaica while trying to build a life in The Bahamas.

Following the Privy Council ruling, Bahamian Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell told Parliament that the government accepted the judgment and apologised "unreservedly" to Edwards-Bethel's family and estate.

"We accept the judgment and apologise unreservedly to the family of Mrs Bethel and her estate," Mitchell said, adding that reforms introduced since 2021 had strengthened oversight of the country's security forces.

He also stressed that the government did not support or condone the conduct of the former immigration officer.

Smith welcomed the apology but argued that it should go further by expressly acknowledging the government's responsibility arising from the rape and sexual assaults for which it had now been held vicariously liable.

The case will now return to the Bahamian courts for an assessment of damages to Edwards-Bethel's estate.

For her family, however, the Privy Council's decision represents something money cannot provide.

After more than a decade of legal battles, Britain's highest appellate court has affirmed what Claudia Edwards-Bethel insisted on from the very beginning.

Justice came. But it came too late for the woman who fought so long to see it.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com