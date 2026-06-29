GRIM FINDS - At least 14 body discoveries and death investigations identified across Jamaica in June

Within days of each other, Jamaicans have been confronted with a series of grim discoveries: decomposed bodies in rivers, bushes and remote communities; skeletal remains hidden in vegetation; and victims whose disappearances ended in tragedy.

The incidents, recorded across several parishes during June, unfolded even as the island continued to record relatively low weekly murder figures, highlighting a lesser-known aspect of policing in which cases are initially classified as “decomposed body found”, “skeletal remains found”, “body found” or “death investigation” while investigators determine identity, cause of death, and whether a criminal offence has been committed.

A review by The Gleaner of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) weekly reports covering much of June, together with official reports and independently verified news reports, identified at least 14 body discoveries and death investigations across the island.

The review is not presented as a complete record of every body recovered during the month, but illustrates the geographic spread and frequency of the cases documented during the period.

Among the most disturbing was the case of 12-year-old Christal McLean, who was reported missing on June 12 before her body, in an advanced state of decomposition, was discovered in the Rio Grande at Grants Level in Portland on June 17.

The discovery sent shock waves through the parish and prompted renewed calls for justice.

"Portland mourns. A family mourns. A community mourns," Portland Eastern Member of Parliament Isat Buchanan said, as he called for a thorough investigation into the child's death and urged anyone with information to assist investigators.

Just days earlier, another missing person's case had ended in tragedy when the body of Kedesia McLeod, who had been reported missing from Manchester, was found in the Peppers area of St Elizabeth after a farmer heading to his property stumbled upon her partially decomposed remains.

Police said she had last been seen with her boyfriend, 50-year-old Maurice Fennell, who later died by suicide in St Ann.

The June review also identified a succession of other body discoveries.

On June 2, the decomposing body of a 60-year-old man was found inside his home in Four Paths, Clarendon.

On June 6, workers discovered the body of a man at the Retirement Landfill in St James.

On June 9, the decomposing body of a 68-year-old man was found at his home in Golden Grove, Claremont, St Ann.

A day later, the police were called to Gray's Hill Close in Mandeville, where 72-year-old Primrose Hall, who had been reported missing three days earlier, was found face down inside a barrel.

On June 18, investigators launched a probe after the torso of a male was found in vegetation along the Aberdeen/Quick Step Road in Siloah, St Elizabeth.

Three days later, another fully decomposed male body was discovered in a remote area near the Santa Cruz Police Station in St Elizabeth.

The review also identified skeletal remains discovered in the Content district of Askenish, Hanover, on June 25.

The police have not officially confirmed the identity of the remains, although speculation has linked the discovery to a man who disappeared several years ago. Investigators have not publicly established that connection.

The incidents occurred in rivers, bushes, homes, gullies, remote communities, landfill sites and heavily vegetated areas, with some of the discoveries made by farmers, residents, sanitation workers, and passers-by going about their daily routines.

The cases also illustrate why official murder figures can change after they are first published.

The police have previously explained that some deaths initially recorded as "body found" or "death investigation" are only reclassified as murders after forensic examinations and criminal investigations establish that a homicide occurred. Those cases are then added to the official murder statistics.

That distinction was evident during one reporting period, June 14-20, when Jamaica recorded eight murders for the week while several body discoveries remained under investigation and therefore were not reflected in the homicide tally.

The discoveries have also renewed attention on Jamaica's unresolved missing persons cases, even though a portion are ultimately found.

According to the JCF's missing persons website, dozens of people remain listed as missing.

While the current status of every case could not be independently verified, the listings underscore the uncertainty faced by families searching for loved ones.

Among the island's most high-profile cases is that of Manchester High School student Jayden Smith, who has now been missing for nine months.

On Saturday, relatives, friends and supporters marched through the streets of Mandeville, renewing calls for anyone with information to come forward.

Speaking to TVJ News, Jayden's mother, Andrene Peart, described the emotional toll of living without answers.

"I just can't give up hope that my son will be found," she said. "Sleepless nights… I can't eat sometimes because in my mind he's still out there. I just believe he's out there. So anyone who has any information, please visit the nearest police station. I miss my son so much."

Her plea captures the reality confronting many Jamaican families. For some, the search for a missing loved one ends with the discovery of human remains. For others, the search continues, sustained by hope that answers will one day come.

"My sister went missing in West Rural St Andrew, before COVID and we have never seen her since. We hear the stories but nothing ever turn out to be true, where we get a body and could have a burial," an anonymous person told The Gleaner, while trying not to rehash memories for other relatives, describing it as "one of the hardest thing".

As investigators continue probing June's growing list of body discoveries, each case represents more than an entry in a police report.

Behind every discovery is a life lost, a family seeking answers, and a community left grappling with another tragedy.

Investigations into similar discoveries in the months before June are ongoing. andre.williams@gleanerjm.com