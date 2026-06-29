Jamaica records consecutive weeks of single-digit murders as killings fall 23 per cent

Jamaica has recorded a second consecutive week of single-digit murders, with six homicides reported across the island between June 21 and June 27, according to the latest serious crime statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The figures follow the eight murders recorded between June 14 and June 20, marking one of the longest stretches of low weekly murder numbers this year.

As of June 27, the country's murder toll stood at 265, down 23 per cent from the 342 murders recorded during the corresponding period last year.

The downward trend has also extended to several other major crime categories.

The latest JCF data show declines in shootings, persons injured, rape, robberies and break-ins, contributing to an overall 20 per cent reduction in serious crimes compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

Despite the national decline, the St James Police Division continues to record the highest number of murders islandwide, with 35 homicides since the start of the year – a 25 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year.

St Andrew South follows with 22 murders, despite recording a 51 per cent year-on-year decline.

St Andrew Central has reported 21 murders, a 17 per cent increase, while Clarendon has recorded 20 homicides, a five per cent reduction.

Kingston Eastern rounds out the five police divisions with the highest murder totals, recording 19 homicides – a 73 per cent increase compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

The latest statistics reinforce the broader decline in violent crime this year as investigators continue targeted operations against criminal networks across several police divisions.

- Andre Williams

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