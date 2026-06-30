Building tomorrow’s innovators - ICT Teacher of the Year Duval Ebanks dreams big for students

Camperdown Primary and Infant School teacher Duval Ebanks envisions a classroom of the future equipped with sensory technology that creates an interactive and sustainable learning environment for his students.

A space where facial recognition opens the door for students, and lights and air conditioning are activated by students’ movement.

These ideas may seem far-fetched for the rural St Ann-based school where he has been a teacher for 17 years. But over the last six years, Ebanks, in tandem with the school’s administration, has been taking steps to create the base for his dream technological shift.

Yesterday, his strides were recognised as he was named the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Teacher of the Year.

The award is a partnership among the FLOW Foundation; the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information; and the Jamaica Teaching Council that recognises educators who are effectively using information and communication technologies to improve teaching and learning.

“This is encouragement for every teacher out there who dares to dream, who dares to integrate technology; and for every student who believes that their classroom can be a place for creativity, even coding and discovery, preparing them for the 21st-century learning that exists, and driving Jamaica towards a truly digitised society,” Ebanks said.

The mathematics and science teacher extolled the passion he has for ICT, and described the joy he feels in observing how his students “come alive” when they interact with technology in his classroom.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ebanks said he took part in a coding training hosted by the Ministry of Education and, after being exposed to this skillset, he eagerly introduced it to his students using microbit.

“They are able to learn to code the microbit, and the difference is when you code it is normally on screen, so you don’t get to see the full impact of it, as it influences a piece of technology to do what we want. So the microbit, when they code on the computer, and plug out, then they can unplug from the laptop after downloading the code into the microbit and see their codes come to life,” he explained.

He added that his students have used these tiny pocket-sized programmable computers, designed to help beginners learn code and robotics, to create calculators and love meters.

He said students at the school’s infant department have also used microbit to create codes that teach them how to count.

“When the children see these things, then they are excited because the technology is up their street,” he said.

Stating that the possibilities with ICT are endless, once children are interested, Ebanks stressed the importance of introducing them to the technology early.

“Coding, or even using ICT, is not just something that you want to have static; you want them to realise that this is gonna be a lifelong learning skill, and something that they’ll eventually earn from,” he said.

“So, if you catch them, and you have them fully engaged, and they are into it, they can develop… . They can move to Python, and start coding devices, electronics, and equipment like cars, and eventually move on to shoot a rocket to the moon,” he said.

Ebanks took home a cash prize of $100,000. He also received an all-expenses-paid trip to the CANTO 41st Annual Conference and Trade Exhibition, which will be held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from August 9–12, at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

First runner-up Lateton Williams, a teacher at Herbert Morrison Technical High School in St James, will also be heading to the CANTO conference, and took home a $70,000 cash prize.

Portland-based Buff Bay Primary School teacher Jody-Ann Thomas was the second runner-up and received a $50,000 cash prize.

Rhys Campbell, executive director of the FLOW Foundation, noted that the schools of all seven regional finalists will receive tailored support from Flow.

Meanwhile, Rhoda-Moy Crawford, minister of state in the education ministry, said the award is in alignment with the kind of future Jamaica is building, and that while technology creates numerous changes in society, it will not eradicate the need for an effective teacher.

“Technology alone does not transform education. Transformation happens when a skilled teacher uses technology purposely to inspire curiosity, deepen understanding and personalise learning, and unlock the potential within every child,” she said.

Stephen Price, chairman of the FLOW Foundation, said the award is an investment in Jamaica’s future.

“Every student inspired to explore coding, robotics, cyber security and artificial intelligence strengthens our country’s ability to compete in an increasingly digital world,” he said.

“The students who will solve tomorrow’s problems and challenges, and the teachers who will ignite their curiosity and nurture their confidence, are in our schools today.”

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com