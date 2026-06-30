Man charged with robbing, stabbing businessman in McCooks Pen granted $800,000 bail

Twenty-year-old Giavanni McFarlane, who is charged in connection with the March 1, 2026 stabbing and robbery of a businessman in McCooks Pen, St Catherine, was today granted $800,000 bail with surety in the St Catherine Parish Court.

McFarlane is charged with robbery with aggravation and wounding.

Attorney-at-law Donahue Martin successfully applied for bail, telling the court that his client was remorseful, had spent a lengthy period in custody, was not a flight risk, and had a fixed address.

Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle granted bail on the condition that McFarlane surrender his travel documents. A stop order was also imposed at the island's ports of entry and exit. He is to return to court on September 22, 2026, when the matter will again be mentioned.

According to the allegations, on March 1, 2026, the complainant went to collect money in the McCooks Pen district. Upon entering a premises, he saw three men, including McFarlane.

It is alleged that McFarlane stabbed the businessman and placed a pillow over his head before driving away in a waiting Toyota motor car with a Lenovo laptop, bank cards and other items belonging to the complainant.

The matter was reported to the Spanish Town police, and a warrant was subsequently issued.

McFarlane surrendered to the police on April 15, 2026, and was arrested. He was later charged following a question-and-answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

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