Jamaica Post suspends outbound mail to European Union countries

The Post and Telecommunications Department (Jamaica Post) has suspended all outbound mail destined for countries within the European Union (EU) following changes to the bloc’s customs regulations.

In a press release issued yesterday, the postal agency said the suspension took effect on June 30 and will remain in effect until further notice.

It noted that the measure does not apply to Great Britain, where mail services will continue to operate as normal.

Jamaica Post said the temporary suspension became necessary because of changes to the European Union’s customs regulations, which remove the duty-free de minimis treatment for all non-EU member countries effective today, July 1.

According to the agency, the new requirements affect the processing of mail from several countries, not just Jamaica.

“As a result of these developments, Jamaica Post has been left with no choice but to suspend acceptance of mail destined for the EU while it works closely with its international partners to address this matter,” the agency said.

Jamaica Post said it is working with its international partners to resolve the issue and will provide further updates as additional information becomes available.

The agency stressed that all other postal services remain unaffected and will continue to operate as normal.

It also expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension and thanked customers for their patience, understanding and continued support.

Customers seeking additional information have been encouraged to contact Jamaica Post’s Customer Service Centre or visit the agency’s digital platforms for updates.

- Andre Williams

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