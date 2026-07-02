JCPD takes ‘Transformation Day’ initiative out west

The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities) recently took its ‘Transformation Day’ initiative to Westmoreland, where individuals with disabilities were enlightened on services that offer them legal protections and financial support.

Speaking with The Gleaner, Dr Christine Hendricks, the JCPD’s executive director, said the outreach programme was created because too many persons with disabilities still do not know about the council or the protections provided under the Disabilities Act.

“Our Transformation Days are designed to be quarterly events targeting parishes that are underserved and have been so for many years,” said Hendricks.

She further explained that although the JCPD should have 14 disability management officers serving the island, it currently has only six, making it difficult to adequately serve all 14 parishes, hence the outreach events designed to educate persons with disabilities about their rights, particularly in cases of discrimination.

“People don’t even know that if I want to go to the store and I can’t get in, that is unconscious discrimination,” said Hendricks, who added that inaccessible buildings and public spaces continue to exclude many people.

Hendricks explained that the JCPD investigates complaints through its Access Compliance and Investigation Unit and can refer unresolved matters to mediation or the Disabilities Rights Tribunal.

“We want them to know that they have an option,” she said.

Beyond addressing discrimination, the ‘transformation days’ also connect attendees with grants, assistive devices and other government services while helping the council identify persons who are not yet registered.

“We are also here to collect data because many, many people with disabilities across Jamaica don’t know about the council, don’t know that we exist and we don’t know that they exist either,” said Hendricks.

“And if we don’t know, we can’t plan adequately for them.”

Deborah Manning, the JCPD’s manager of rehabilitation, transition and social services, said many families struggle simply because they are unaware of where to turn after a disability diagnosis.

“One of the things that we notice at the JCPD is that people with disabilities and caregivers have a big problem, in that they don’t know what services are out there for them,” she said.

The Westmoreland event brought together several agencies, including the Ministry of Health and Wellness, National Housing Trust (NHT), National Insurance Scheme (NIS), the Early Stimulation Programme and the Jamaica Society for the Blind, allowing residents to access multiple services in one location.

Manning said participants also learned about the council’s grants programme, which supports livelihood projects and the purchase of assistive devices.

“How can we get a grant so that we can re-establish our livelihood or invest in an entrepreneurial venture? How can we get a grant to get a wheelchair...?” Manning said in outlining some of the questions the attendees asked.

Manning also highlighted the MyJCPD mobile app, which allows users to register with the council, submit supporting documents and even lodge discrimination complaints without visiting an office.

“We are here today to bring hope, to expose people to the services that we offer... to empower them,” she said.

Dalton Clarke, one of the attendees, said he wants greater support for persons with disabilities through stronger community organisations.

“I came here to voice that... there should be more openness for disabled people,” said Clarke, whose left hand was paralysed in an accident and who later lost vision in one eye.

“I try to be active... I accept it. But life goes on. I try to encourage others.”

Clarke credited the JCPD with helping him establish a small poultry project and obtain assistance after recent hurricanes destroyed his livelihood twice.

“Through hurricane, it faltered... . Right now, I’m waiting for some chickens... to keep my project going,” said Clarke.

Looking ahead, the JCPD plans to continue its islandwide outreach, targeting other underserved areas, including Portland and St Elizabeth, while also encouraging more Jamaicans with disabilities to register and access the services available to them.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com