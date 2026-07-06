Strengthen integration for future generations, outgoing CARICOM chair charges

Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis and outgoing Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), has called for a stronger and more effective regional integration movement for future generations.

He said that this requires modernising governance, improving the implementation of decisions, making the community safer, more prosperous and more relevant to the lives of its people.

Prime Minister Drew issued the calls in his remarks on Sunday at the opening ceremony of the 51st Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Saint Lucia as he passed the baton of chairman to Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

The meeting is being held under the theme ‘CARICOM: From Resilience to Renewal in a Changing World’ as the community observes its 53rd anniversary.

Drew told the packed Jefferson Clinton Ballroom at Sandals Grande St Lucia that the community must improve, and modernise, but never lose sight of its immense value to the people of the region.

Reflecting on his tenure as chair, he commended his fellow heads of government for their strong commitment to unity, democracy, good governance, and the rule of law, in the face of global uncertainty and regional challenges.

“Yet, throughout these challenges, CARICOM chose engagement over isolation. Together, we reaffirmed our commitment to a fair and rules-based international trading system, and ensured that the interests of small developing states continued to be heard. We strengthened engagement with traditional partners, while expanding cooperation with other new partners in different regions, including strengthening our relationship with the African Union. Guided always by one principle, every partnership must advance the interests of all who are involved,” Prime Minister Drew said.

“Within our community, we continued strengthening the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, improving trade cooperation, labour mobility, and the foundations of future economic growth.”

He expressed gratitude to CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett, for her professionalism, integrity and commitment to the community. He also thanked the team she leads at the CARICOM Secretariat for its support and contribution to regional integration.

“Throughout my tenure, whenever I called, you answered. Whenever support was required, you and your team responded with diligence, competence, and excellence. You have served and continue to serve CARICOM with distinction. You have understood the importance of preserving the impartiality of the Secretariat while faithfully implementing the decisions of heads of government. That balance has strengthened this community, and for this, I offer, on behalf of all of us, our sincerest gratitude,” the CARICOM chair said.

“I therefore ask that you extend my appreciation as the outgoing chair to every member of the Secretariat, whose commitment and professionalism continue to strengthen regional integration every single day.”

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