Jamaica writes CARICOM expressing concerns over reappointment of secretary-general

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, CMC – Jamaica’s Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness says while his country is not seeking to overturn the decision of regional leaders to reappoint Dr Carla Barnett as the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), it however remains “concerned that the approach taken “has neither resolved the matter nor promoted the spirit and goals of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas”.

In a July 5, 2026, letter sent to the newly appointed CARICOM chairman and St Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, Prime Minister Holness wrote that the “length of time devoted to this agenda item attests to the gravity and potential ramifications of the issue at hand”.

He said Kingston’s position reiterates one taken on May 8 and that this new letter “will expand on the concerns expressed regarding certain procedural matters”.

“I reaffirm, at the outset, that Jamaica is not by this letter seeking to overturn the decision taken in February 2026 to reappoint Dr Carla Barnett as Secretary General of CARICOM. However, I remain concerned that the approach taken has neither resolved the matter nor promoted the spirit and goals of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas,” he noted.

Holness said that as a matter of principle, the fact that one CARICOM member state “has formally and consistently expressed opposition to a matter, on procedural and other grounds, and the fact that the issue has since become one of public controversy, should be of grave concern to us and should not be disregarded”.

“It has become clear that we were not all on the same page. Therefore, it is important that any concerns be addressed in a meaningful manner to restore cohesion, if not unity, which is indispensable to the effective functioning of CARICOM,” Holness wrote.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S OBJECTION

Trinidad and Tobago has publicly criticised the manner in which Barnett, the first woman ever to be appointed as CARICOM Secretary-General, was reappointed by leaders during their retreat in St Kitts and Nevis in February.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar has said that she will not recognise the Belizean economist when her current term ends in August and has since submitted a 22-page letter to CARICOM urging that the regional leaders seek an opinion from the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the issue.

She also wants Barnett to be engaged on a “month to month basis” until there is a determination by the CCJ.

“Such an interim extension should be expressly stated to be without prejudice to the legal rights or positions of any member state, and should not be construed as affirming the validity of the impugned reappointment process,” she said.

“Pending the determination of the advisory proceedings: (a) the incumbent Secretary-General shall fully recuse herself from the exercise of any authority whatsoever or take any decision directly or indirectly, regarding the said advisory proceedings.”

Prime Minister Persad Bissessar added that, “responsibility for such action shall be vested entirely in the Deputy Secretary-General or some other independent person/body”, and that the CARICOM General Counsel “shall recuse herself from the matter of the advisory opinion in light of her primary role as an advisor to the Secretary-General, who is subject to the proposed advisory opinion”.

The contents of the two letters from Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica form a major talking point for the leaders who have gone into retreat on the first working day of their four-day summit.

HISTORICAL REVIEW OF PREVIOUS APPOINTS

In his letter, a copy of which has been obtained by the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), Prime Minister Holness said he is of the belief that the “explanations provided thus far regarding the process leading to the reappointment have neither advanced procedural certainty nor reassured all member states”.

“In this regard, I urge reflection as well as focused and strengthened engagement with Trinidad and Tobago at both the levels of Heads of Government and the Secretariat. Jamaica will continue its own engagement, mindful of the need to ensure that the concerns of all member states are effectively addressed,” he said.

Holness sought to provide a historical review of previous appoints, adding that the provisions that “guided the appointments of the previous two occupants of the post, who both served following the Revised Treaty in 2021, we can agree that the timing and the process of reappointment that was taken in St Kitts and Nevis in February 2026 constituted a departure from not only previous practice, but from the Rules of Procedure established by the conference.”

Holness said that he is “mindful that this issue has exposed our community to questions and expressions of concerns from both our citizens and development partners, all of whom are paying close attention to the manner in which we resolve this matter. Confidence in our community is crucial – among our citizens, member states and international partners – particularly at this juncture where we are seeking to diversify our partnership and development support.”

He said he welcomes the ongoing work of the Committee of Ambassadors to review and update the Rules of Procedure of the conference, with a view to clarifying the processes presently under discussion.

Holness said that as a member-state-driven organisation, “the importance of cohesion and confidence cannot be overstated”.

“Jamaica looks forward to continued and renewed engagement…in the hope that our community will advance in a spirit of unity, transparency and solidarity – principles which are the cornerstone of our regional integration project,” Holness wrote, promising to play his part in this effort.

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