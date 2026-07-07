Jamaican Consulate in New York evacuated due to threat of nearby building collapse

The Jamaican Consulate General in New York was evacuated on Tuesday morning after a building across the street from its offices was deemed to be in imminent danger of collapsing.

The evacuation was ordered by the New York City Fire Department, and the consulate will remain closed until authorities declare the building safe for occupancy.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Consulate General said its offices were closed effective immediately for the remainder of the day because of a structural emergency affecting buildings in the Midtown East area near East 42nd Street.

"Out of an abundance of caution and while monitoring the response of city authorities to this ongoing situation, the Consulate General will remain closed until clearance is issued by the New York City Fire Department and the Department of Buildings confirming safe access to the area for our staff and members of the public accessing our services," the statement said.

The consulate said it is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

Persons with scheduled appointments are being urged to monitor their email and the Consulate General's social media pages for information on reopening and the rescheduling of appointments.

Those requiring urgent consular assistance have been advised to visit the consulate's official website.

The Consulate General thanked members of the public for their cooperation and understanding during the disruption.

- Lester Hinds

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