IC flags senator - Upper House member joins six MPs in illicit enrichment probes

A member of the Upper House has joined the ranks of parliamentarians who are currently under investigation for potential illicit enrichment and or submitting false information to Jamaica’s principal anti-corruption body.

In its annual report, tabled in Parliament yesterday, the Integrity Commission (IC) provided data indicating that there are six members of parliament (MPs) who are currently under investigation for potential illicit enrichment and or false information while one member of the Senate is being probed for similar alleged breaches of the Integrity Commission Act.

Setting out a matrix of statutory declarations’ examination and outcomes for the period April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2026, the IC reported that 14 MPs were referred for investigation for potential illicit enrichment and/or false information.

However, the IC is reporting that over the eight-year period, six of the cases relating to potential illicit enrichment and or false information were closed after investigation or preliminary enquiry. The IC also indicated that in relation to illicit enrichment and or false information probes, a decision was made in one instance not to impose charges while in another matter, the IC recommended that charges be imposed on the parliamentarian.

IC RULINGS

At the same time, over the eight-year period, eight councillors were among public officials who were referred to the director of investigations for potential illicit enrichment and/or providing false information to the IC. However, of this number, one case was closed after investigation or preliminary enquiry while there were two rulings to impose charges.

Between 2018 and 2026, the IC said eight heads of public entities were under investigation for potential illicit enrichment and or false information. However, four of those cases have since been closed after investigation or preliminary enquiry.

Meanwhile, providing highlights from its Declarations and Financial Investigations and Contract, Procurement & Corruption Investigations, the IC said that during the financial year 2025-2026, eighteen matters were referred for investigation. Of the 18 complaints referred for investigation, 10 matters were pursued. The IC said all cases being pursued are ongoing and are at varying stages of the investigation process in accordance with Section 33 of the Integrity Commission Act.

Overall, at the end of the 2025-2026 financial year, the IC said 31 matters were completed or closed, of which two were tabled in Parliament, 26 closed on enquiries, and three referred to competent agencies.

edmond.campbell@gleanerjm.com