JBI, partners back small poultry farmers

For St Ann poultry farmer Marcia Bygrave, collecting 50 broiler chicks at the Port Rhoades Sports Club recently was more than the start of another rearing cycle. It marked the beginning of a new chapter.

Bygrave said the support gave her renewed purpose and a realistic opportunity to earn an income.

“I am so elated. I used to raise chicken, but, you know, I’m not working, so this is like you give me a start, and it’s the first time I have gotten something from somebody. So I’m so happy,” she said.

“This is a job now. It’s a big start that you give me,” she added, cradling the box containing her chicks.

A few feet away, fellow farmer Hugh Gordon shared a similar sense of optimism.

Gordon, who operates a small poultry and jerk business, recalled the devastating impact Hurricane Melissa had on his livelihood last October when dozens of his birds died.

“We’re glad to get another start again. When I have my own chicken, I make more money. But when I have to buy from the truck, I can’t make what I have,” he said, adding that rebuilding his flock meant rebuilding his business.

“I tell you, I appreciate it … I’m thankful to JBI [Jamaica Bauxite Institute] and Nutramix very much,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Tamara Carty, described the initiative as timely assistance that would strengthen the enterprise she is building.

“I am so elated for this opportunity. I have already started a business, but this is an extra boost to the business. Thank you very much,” she said.

The three were among 40 poultry farmers from communities surrounding Discovery Bauxite’s operations in St Ann who each received 50 broiler chicks and 10 bags of feed under a poultry-development initiative spearheaded by the Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI) in partnership with Discovery Bauxite, Nutramix, and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA).

COMPREHENSIVE TRAINING

In total, about 2,000 chicks were distributed during the handover exercise, which forms part of the JBI’s Bauxite Community Development Programme. The initiative is designed to strengthen livelihoods and increase food production in mining communities.

The distribution followed a comprehensive poultry-management training programme during which participants received practical instruction in broiler production, including housing preparation, feeding, disease prevention, biosecurity, record-keeping, and business management.

Senior Project Officer at the JBI Wesley Harley said the initiative has been transforming lives in bauxite communities across the island for the past three years.

“The JBI, through the Bauxite Community Development Programme, has been doing poultry projects in communities which are linked to bauxite for the last three or so years,” he said.

Harley noted that the programme began in communities served by Windalco and has since expanded into Manchester, Clarendon, St Catherine, and now, St Ann.

He added that beneficiaries were selected through their respective Bauxite Community Councils, helping to ensure that support reached residents living closest to mining operations.

The initiative has taken on added significance in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, which severely affected poultry farmers in several parts of the island.

Harley said the poultry industry is still recovering from the storm and noted that the project comes at a critical time for many small producers seeking to restore their operations.

He added that the programme is being rolled out in phases across Jamaica’s bauxite belt to avoid oversupplying the market while ensuring that other councils can benefit from similar support in the future.

Providing technical support is RADA, whose officers worked alongside the JBI to develop the project and prepare farmers for success.

Area Extension Officer for the Brown’s Town Extension Area Rohan Small said the project emerged from a proposal prepared by the agricultural extension team and presented to the Discovery Bay Community Council.

“I give thanks to the Discovery Bay Community Council and the JBI because when we wrote this project to them, they were very much in favour,” he said.

Small noted that while many local farmers possess strong poultry-rearing skills, additional training is often needed in areas such as processing and marketing.

“They are very successful at rearing broiler chicks. They are experts, but when it comes down to the processing of the broiler birds, that’s where the challenge is sometimes,” he said.

He explained that the training was designed to equip participants with practical knowledge extending beyond production, helping them improve slaughtering practices, product quality, and overall profitability.

With Jamaica currently experiencing high temperatures, Small also encouraged poultry farmers to adopt measures aimed at reducing losses caused by heat stress.

Among his recommendations were reducing stocking densities during the summer months to improve airflow, ensuring that birds have access to cool drinking water, and cooling poultry houses to create a more comfortable environment.