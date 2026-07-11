Chris Gayle’s Rich Rum venture hailed as boost to Brand Jamaica

WESTERN BUREAU:

Cricket icon Chris Gayle’s entry into the premium rum industry is being described as a strong endorsement of Jamaica’s capacity to produce globally competitive brands.

Delano Seiveright, state minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, said Gayle’s decision to establish a Jamaica-owned premium rum company should encourage more entrepreneurs to invest in value-added industries with strong export potential. Seiveright was speaking at Wednesday night’s launch of Rich Rum at the AC Hotel in St Andrew.

“When someone with Chris Gayle’s global recognition decides not simply to endorse a product, but to build a Jamaican-owned company around a premium Jamaican product, that is a significant boost for Brand Jamaica. It creates visibility that money simply cannot buy,” Seiveright argued.

The state minister noted that Gayle’s international profile extends far beyond cricket, making him one of Jamaica’s most influential global ambassadors. He highlighted the former West Indies captain’s achievements on the field, including becoming one of only four cricketers to score two Test triple centuries and the first batsman to register a double century in an ICC Cricket World Cup.

Beyond sport, Seiveright pointed to Gayle’s massive digital following, including approximately 13 million Facebook followers, 7.2 million Instagram followers and more than 1.5 million TikTok followers, giving the new brand an exceptional international marketing platform.

He said Gayle enjoys widespread popularity in major cricket-playing markets such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa, positioning Rich Rum to benefit from immediate global visibility.

Produced by Triple Gold Rums Limited, Rich Rum enters the market with three premium offerings – Overproof, Premium and Dark – crafted using authentic Jamaican ingredients, copper pot distillation and premium packaging, with a strong emphasis on export growth.

The launch also featured remarks from Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, while incoming Chief Executive Officer of Triple Gold Rums Limited, Ian McDonald, outlined the company’s strategy to establish Rich Rum as a premium Jamaican brand with regional and international appeal.

Seiveright said Gayle’s investment comes at a time when Jamaica is benefiting from strong macroeconomic fundamentals that continue to attract private-sector investment.

He pointed to unemployment of approximately 3.6 per cent, net international reserves exceeding US$6 billion, public debt below 70 per cent of gross domestic product, inflation remaining within the Bank of Jamaica’s target range, and the relative stability of the Jamaican dollar as evidence of a resilient economy.

According to Seiveright, those economic gains are being complemented by significant public and private investments across manufacturing, tourism, infrastructure, logistics and commercial development.

MAJOR PROJECTS

Among the major projects he cited were Wisynco’s US$35-million brewery and manufacturing expansion, Jamaica Packaging’s US$12-million investment, CEMEX’s approximately US$42-million modernisation of its Rockfort cement plant, Lasco Manufacturing’s J$1.1-billion retooling programme, the planned US$490-million redevelopment of ALPART, and Tropical Sugar’s approximately US$43-million factory expansion.

He also highlighted major tourism developments, including Moon Palace The Grand Montego Bay, UNICO Rose Hall, the planned expansion of Grand Palladium, the proposed Hard Rock development, renovation programmes at Bahia Principe, Royalton and Muthu Hotels, as well as the construction of PriceSmart Montego Bay.

Seiveright further argued that Jamaica must increasingly focus on exporting brands in addition to its internationally recognised talent.

“We already have globally respected Jamaican companies such as GraceKennedy, Sandals, Seprod and Wisynco, internationally recognised products like Blue Mountain Coffee and Walkerswood, and global ambassadors including Bob Marley, Usain Bolt, Sean Paul and Chris Gayle. Rich Rum is another example of Jamaica transforming international reputation into commercial opportunity,” he said.

Seiveright added that Jamaica’s global reputation in rum, coffee, music, sport and culture gives local entrepreneurs a distinct competitive advantage in building internationally successful businesses.

“When you combine macroeconomic stability with unprecedented levels of private investment, transformative infrastructure upgrades and globally recognised Jamaican talent and brands, the opportunities for Jamaica become enormous. Rich Rum is exactly the kind of ambitious, export-oriented enterprise we want to see more of,” he said.

He said the country already possesses one of the world’s strongest national brands, and the challenge now is for more Jamaicans to convert that reputation into globally competitive businesses, premium products and sustainable economic growth.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com