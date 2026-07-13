Authorities in St Ann finalising traffic plans for Reggae Sumfest

Mayor of St Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, says the St Ann Municipal Corporation is working closely with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to manage the anticipated increase in traffic ahead of Reggae Sumfest, which is scheduled to be staged in the parish this Saturday, July 18.

The festival was relocated from its traditional venue at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex in Montego Bay, St James, to Richmond, St Ann, after Hurricane Melissa caused extensive damage to the Montego Bay facility.

Speaking with JIS News following the corporation’s monthly meeting last week, Mayor Belnavis emphasised that discussions with the JCF are ongoing to ensure the anticipated influx of vehicles is effectively managed and public safety maintained.

He noted that the police presence will be strengthened by officers deployed from outside the parish to support local personnel, a measure aimed at enhancing traffic management and crowd-control operations for the high-profile event.

Councillor Belnavis also pointed out that Reggae Sumfest organisers intend to provide shuttle bus service for patrons, which is intended to ease traffic congestion by reducing the number of private vehicles travelling to and from the venue.

The mayor said the municipality’s traffic-mitigation strategy is focused on minimising the volume of private vehicles on the road network while facilitating the efficient movement of patrons.

“People are encouraged to carpool as best as they can; this will make life so much easier for everybody,” he added.

Councillor Belnavis emphasised that the municipality is “at a very high level” in its preparation, underscoring the urgency of coordinated efforts among local authorities, event organisers, and law enforcement.

The traffic challenges along the Drax Hall and Priory corridor are nothing new, the mayor noted.

He pointed out that even during periods without major events, these routes often experience significant congestion, making the anticipated Sumfest traffic a critical test of the parish’s transportation management and emergency response planning.

This year marks the first time Reggae Sumfest will be staged in St Ann, a move officials hope will showcase the parish’s capacity to host major cultural events.

Consequently, Councillor Belnavis underscored the importance of ensuring the plans are executed effectively, stressing that “it is very important that we get this right”.

He described the traffic management plan as a critical component in ensuring a smooth and positive experience for attendees, performers, event staff, and residents.

Councillor Belnavis explained that the traffic flow will have a direct impact on both access to the venue and the safe departure of patrons after performances conclude, emphasising the need for seamless coordination among all stakeholders.

- JIS

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