Case against six accused of multimillion-dollar GraceKennedy theft dismissed

The six people who were accused of stealing approximately $9 million worth of goods from a GraceKennedy complex in St Catherine were freed in the parish court on Friday after the case was dismissed for want of prosecution.

Those freed are John Shaw, Junior Pennicott, Leo Irving, Odelma Cunningham, Racquel Cunningham, and Marlon Morrison.

They were charged with larceny, conspiracy, and breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The court was told that after multiple trial dates, the Crown was still not ready to proceed with the matter because the case file remained incomplete.

Defence lawyers argued that it would be a miscarriage of justice to continue subjecting the accused to the proceedings any longer.

The Crown conceded, and the charges against the six were dismissed.

Attorney-at-Law Shelldon Campbell welcomed the ruling, saying justice had been served.

"My client has been vindicated, as from day one we have put forward our innocence. Therefore, the outcome was expected. He can now move on with his life," Campbell said.

The court had heard that on May 17, 2024, security personnel reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage observed illicit activities at the GraceKennedy facility on Salt Pond Road in Spanish Town.

Subsequent checks reportedly revealed that pallets loaded with various products, including coconut powder, corned beef, and other items valued at more than $9 million, were stolen.

The police were summoned and launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of the six persons.

They were later charged following question-and-answer sessions with investigators.

Throughout the proceedings, which involved numerous court appearances, the accused maintained their innocence.

The accused were also represented by attorneys-at-law Denise Hinson, Davion Vassell, Evon Evans and Andrea Whyte.

- Rasbert Turner

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