Police probe fatal house fire in St Mary

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was discovered after a house fire in Huddersfield, St Mary, on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Anthony Nelson, 34, an unemployed resident of Huddersfield.

According to the St Mary police, at about 4:45 am, residents saw smoke coming from a section of a house and alerted the Jamaica Fire Brigade and the police.

The police said residents attempted to gain entry to the dwelling and extinguish the blaze before emergency responders arrived, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Firefighters from the Port Maria Fire Brigade later extinguished the fire.

"During cooling-down operations, the body of Nelson was discovered inside the premises with severe burn injuries," said Superintendent Anthony Wallace, head of the St Mary Police Division.

He added that investigators from the Area Two Technical Services Division processed the scene, and the body was removed for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

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