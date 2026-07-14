Road safety officials intensify push for fewer than 300 road deaths

Road safety officials are intensifying efforts to reduce Jamaica’s annual road death toll to fewer than 300, with a renewed focus on curbing motorcycle fatalities and protecting vulnerable road users.

The commitment was reaffirmed on Tuesday during the National Road Safety Council’s (NRSC) mid-year review of the National Road Safety Strategy at the Office of the Commissioner of Police on Hope Road.

The meeting brought together representatives of the NRSC, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the JN Foundation to assess the country’s progress and identify areas requiring greater intervention.

Senior Superintendent Lloyd Darby, head of the JCF’s Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (P-STEB), said the country’s road safety agenda is being driven by an ambitious but achievable target.

“Our Vision 2030 target is to record fewer than 300 road deaths annually. In 2025, Jamaica recorded 374 road deaths, a slight increase from the 365 recorded in 2024. This year, the high command is focused on achieving a sub-300 target by implementing strategies aimed at cutting motorcycle-related deaths by half and other vulnerable categories by 10 per cent,” Darby said.

He said equal priority is being given to reducing road traffic fatalities as with serious crimes.

“We place equal emphasis on reducing road traffic fatalities involving pedestrians. Both of these stand as top priorities because of our focused deterrence strategy. We affirm that road safety matters are treated with the same gravity as serious crimes, and this reflects our holistic approach to public safety and national security,” Darby added.

Warning that motorcyclists continue to account for a disproportionate number of road deaths, the police in another forum said one in every three riders involved in crashes since the start of the year was not wearing a helmet, urging riders to wear certified helmets and other protective gear every time they use the nation’s roadways.

Latest figures from the Island Traffic Authority show that, as of July 14, Jamaica had recorded 148 fatal crashes resulting in 163 deaths, representing a 19 per cent decline and 39 fewer fatalities than during the corresponding period last year.

The appeal at Tuesday’s presser comes against the latest road fatality involving a motorcyclist.

About 10:00 am Monday, there was a fatal collision at Matilda’s Corner in St Andrew, where 27-year-old courier Michael Samms, of 2 Upper Elleston Road, Kingston 16, died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Ford Ranger.

Police are continuing their investigations into the fatal collision.

- Andre Williams

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