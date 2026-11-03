Rusea’s readies to celebrate 250-year legacy

WESTERN BUREAU:

Rusea’s High is gearing up to celebrate its 250th anniversary next year and several past students of the Lucea, Hanover-based school are determined on making it a memorable affair showcasing excellence.

The celebrations, which will kick off in January, will be under the patronage of former Governor General Sir Kenneth Hall, one of the school’s illustrious past students.

Sir Kenneth, who delivered the main address at a recent media launch at the Grand Palladium Resort in Hanover, took journalists down memory lane.

“Let us remember how this story began. By his will, dated the 23rd of July 1764, Martin Rusea, a French refugee, who had found kindness among the people of Hanover, left all his real and personal estate for the establishment of a free school for the children of this parish,” said Sir Kenneth. “His wishes were contested, and years passed before, in 1777, the Assembly of Jamaica settled the trust, and the school was formally established.”

He noted that over the years, Rusea’s High School has grown in moral reach, just as Jamaica has grown in freedom, while outlining his love for history and research.

Rusea’s High, considered the fourth-oldest continuously operating high school in Jamaica, was established while Jamaica was still a slave society.

“Emancipation lay more than half a century ahead, and Independence almost two centuries ahead,” Sir Kenneth pointed out, outlining that the school began by serving only a few residents in Hanover. “Over time, and often through struggle, it became a school for all the children of Hanover and well beyond.”

He linked the establishing of the school with the importance of gratitude, arguing that the school began through a stranger, who had received hospitality in Hanover, and he returned it as opportunity for the children of Hanover and Jamaica, who he would never have met.

“I can think of no better spirit to guide us through this anniversary year,” the former governor general said.

Sir Kenneth also referenced the many achievements, academically and otherwise, of the many past and present students.

“First, we must preserve our memory through documentation; second, we must restore and strengthen the institution; and third, we must build a legacy that will outlast the celebrations,” he said.

The advice to restore and strengthen the school comes against the background of the damage suffered by the institution during the passage of Hurricane Melissa last October. The school is now 85 per cent restored.

Lionel Myrie, chairman of the board at Rusea’s High, said the 250th anniversary is a testament to the institution’s resilience and the enduring power of education.

“Traditions may evolve, generations may come and go, but an institution truly endures when its purpose remains alive in the hearts and minds of the people it serves,” he said.

Principal Donna Anderson said the two and a half centuries represent far more than the passage of time, noting that they reflect vision, sacrifice, perseverance and dedication by those who believe in the transformative power of education.

“Our celebration is, therefore, not simply about longevity; it is about recognising Rusea’s High’s contribution to nation-building and reaffirming our commitment to excellence,” she stated.

Coming out of the celebrations, the organising committee has set itself a target of three major projects – the construction of a multi-purpose auditorium on Campus One; the construction of a smart room on Campus Two; and the acquisition of a school bus.

editorial@gleanerjm.com