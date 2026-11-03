Nation banking on 400,000 Canadian air seats for winter

Jamaica is expecting approximately 400,000 airline seats from Canada for the upcoming winter tourist season, as the island seeks to rebuild visitor confidence and strengthen its tourism industry following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett gave the assurance to more than 300 travel advisors and tourism stakeholders in Toronto, Canada, declaring that the island’s tourism industry was “bouncing forward” as recovery efforts continue.

“Jamaica is turning the devastation of Hurricane Melissa into an opportunity to build a stronger, safer and more competitive tourism industry,” Bartlett said.

He said the significant airlift capacity underscored the strength of the Canadian market and the importance of travel advisors in sustaining visitor demand, restoring confidence in the destination and supporting the thousands of Jamaicans whose livelihoods depend on tourism.

With approximately 400,000 airline seats scheduled from Canada for the winter season, Bartlett stressed the importance of maintaining strong partnerships with travel advisors, tour operators and airlines to convert the available capacity into visitor arrivals.

Thanking the Canadian travel trade for its continued partnership, he said Jamaica’s recovery was being driven by the resilience of its people and the commitment of international partners.

“Melissa was able to bend us, but it could not break us. We are not bouncing back; we are bouncing forward,” he declared.

Bartlett also identified visitor facilitation as a priority, highlighting the use of digital technologies and biometric systems to streamline airport processing and reduce waiting times.

“After a long flight, visitors want to reach their hotels and the beach quickly,” he said, emphasising the importance of a seamless arrival experience.

Hurricane Melissa caused widespread damage across Jamaica, affecting communities and infrastructure, as well as an estimated 30 per cent of the island’s tourism assets, according to figures cited by the minister.

He said the recovery offered an opportunity not only to restore the destination but also to modernise its tourism product and strengthen its long-term competitiveness.

Bartlett said hotels and attractions were being restored, refurbished and repurposed to provide improved facilities and enhanced visitor experiences. While reconstruction would remain visible in some communities, he said the rebuilding process also presented an opportunity to address longstanding infrastructure challenges.

Among the major infrastructure plans are improved road connectivity along the north coast to ease congestion between Ocho Rios and Sangster International Airport, proposed aviation facilities near Little London and Vernamfield, and an airstrip in the Treasure Beach area. Upgrades are also under way at the island’s existing international airports to improve capacity and passenger movement.

Director of Tourism Donovan White reinforced the importance of maintaining confidence in Jamaica’s tourism brand as recovery progresses.

“Jamaica remains committed to delivering exceptional visitor experiences while building a stronger and more resilient destination,” White said. “Our recovery is an opportunity to emerge even stronger.”

The participation of more than 300 travel advisors in Toronto underscored the importance of direct engagement with professionals who connect Canadian travellers with Jamaica. Their continued support is expected to be critical in sustaining bookings, strengthening destination confidence and generating economic opportunities for tourism-dependent businesses and communities.

Angella Bennett, regional director for Canada at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), thanked the travel trade for its continued confidence in Jamaica and stressed the importance of keeping the destination at the forefront of Canadian travellers’ minds.

“Our Canadian travel advisors are invaluable partners in Jamaica’s recovery,” Bennett said. “Their confidence and continued support will help drive winter bookings and ensure more Jamaicans benefit from tourism.”

Bartlett encouraged travel advisors to continue promoting Jamaica, keep clients informed about the destination’s recovery and experience its evolving tourism offerings firsthand.

He said Jamaica’s focus was on rebuilding with purpose while ensuring that visitors continued to enjoy the warmth, hospitality and distinctive experiences that have established the island as a leading Caribbean destination.

Jamaica’s tourism industry continues to receive international recognition for its accommodations, attractions and service providers.

In 2025, TripAdvisor ranked Jamaica 13th among the world’s Best Honeymoon Destinations, 11th among Best Culinary Destinations and 24th among Best Cultural Destinations.

In 2024, the World Travel Awards named Jamaica the World’s Leading Cruise Destination and World’s Leading Family Destination for the fifth consecutive year. The JTB was also named the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board for the 17th consecutive year.

Jamaica also earned six Travvy Awards, including gold for Best Travel Agent Academy Programme and silver awards for Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean and Best Tourism Board – Caribbean. The destination received bronze awards for Best Destination – Caribbean, Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean and Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean.

Additionally, Jamaica received a TravelAge West WAVE award for International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support for a record-setting 12th time.

Lester Hinds