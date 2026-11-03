Diaspora leaders say US mid-terms carry high stakes for democracy, Caribbean

Jamaican leaders in the United States say today’s midterm elections carry profound implications for American democracy, as well as for Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

Voters across the United States head to the polls today in an election widely viewed as a critical test of the country’s political direction, with Democrats hoping to regain control of Congress and secure governorships in several states.

The elections also feature several candidates of Jamaican heritage seeking political office.

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke is seeking an 11th term representing Brooklyn’s 9th Congressional District, while Maryland Governor Wes Moore is seeking a second consecutive term. In Florida, Byron Daniels, whose mother is Jamaican, is hoping to become the state’s first governor of colour.

In Lauderhill, Mayor Denise Grant is seeking a full term, while Richard Campbell is contesting a seat as city commissioner.

Clarke, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, told The Gleaner she was confident about her chances and encouraged voters to participate.

“I am encouraging all voters to go out and vote today, but I am feeling good about my chances,” she said, expressing hope that a Democratic victory would restore congressional oversight of the Trump administration.

Former Diaspora Council member Dr Karren Dunkley said the elections have significant implications for Jamaican and Caribbean communities, particularly in relation to immigration, trade, foreign assistance, regional security and economic partnerships.

“For Jamaica, the stakes are particularly high. Policies affecting our diaspora, remittances, investment, and economic partnerships directly affect families and communities at home,” she said.

Dunkley urged eligible immigrant voters to exercise their franchise, noting that their participation could influence policies affecting their communities and countries of origin.

Dr Karen Green, a Jamaican-born American and former vice-chair of the Florida Democratic Party, described the elections as a defining moment for American democracy and the Caribbean diaspora.

She said Caribbean-American voters have a stake in issues including economic security, immigration, healthcare and democratic freedoms, adding that the election was widely viewed as a referendum on the Trump administration.

Green also highlighted the importance of congressional leaders who have supported Jamaica and the Caribbean during natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

Meanwhile, retired educator and registered Republican Dr Rupert Green said the elections presented an opportunity to restore congressional checks and balances, which he believes have been undermined by the administration.

Dr Allan Cunningham said Jamaican-Americans should focus on political representation, economic stability and immigration, while community leader Corey Shearer stressed the importance of voter participation.

“Our only hope, our only chance is that people vote their voice,” Shearer said.

Irwine Clare said the outcome would have implications for immigrant communities, particularly on immigration, healthcare, education, economic opportunities and US foreign policy towards the Caribbean.

He argued that the challenge for the diaspora was to translate its growing population into meaningful civic engagement, political representation and influence over public policy.

editorial@gleanerjm.com