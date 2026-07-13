SCAM ALERT FOR GANJA GROWERS

WESTERN BUREAU:

Traditional cannabis cultivators and prospective investors are being warned to guard against scams, misinformation and false promises as Jamaica’s regulated medicinal cannabis industry continues to expand.

Delano Seiveright, the state minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, gave the stern warning on Friday at the official launch of the Cannabis Licensing Authority’s (CLA) Special Cannabis Permit Road Tour at the Newell High School in St Elizabeth.

“As the industry grows, so, too, will misinformation, confusion and people looking to take advantage of others,” said Seiveright.

He explained that the CLA’s Special Cannabis Permit Road Tour initiative is intended to increase public awareness of the Special Cannabis Permit process, which is designed to promote transparency and encourage lawful participation in Jamaica’s regulated medicinal cannabis industry.

Referencing the popular Jamaica saying “tek sleep and mark death”, Seiveright urged cultivators not to rely on rumours, fake WhatsApp messages, social media posts or individuals making unrealistic promises about permits or investment opportunities.

“Before you hand over your money, commit your land or sign documents, verify first. Ask questions. Get the facts directly from the Cannabis Licensing Authority,” he said.

Seiveright said the Government is deliberately taking the regulator directly into communities so cultivators can receive accurate information first-hand, understand the permit process, and to avoid being misled by rumours or fraudulent schemes.

He said the national outreach programme is designed to educate cultivators, simplify the licensing process and create greater opportunities for entrepreneurship, investment, job creation and rural economic development.

According to Seiveright, the Government’s objective is to bring more Jamaicans into the legitimate economy through a modern, well-regulated medicinal cannabis industry, noting that the road tour follows the introduction of two new permit categories – the Cultivator’s (Transitional) Special Permit and the Special Community Permit – which are designed to reduce barriers to entry and provide practical pathways for experienced growers and organised community groups to transition into the legal industry.

Seiveright said the reforms recognise the knowledge and experience of traditional, while supporting their journey towards full compliance with Jamaica’s regulatory framework. He said Jamaica has now issued approximately 200 licences across cultivation, retail, processing, transport and research, reflecting the continued growth and maturity of the country’s medicinal cannabis sector.

He further noted said the industry has significant potential to attract investment, create jobs, strengthen agriculture, expand value-added manufacturing, increase exports and generate greater economic opportunities for rural communities.

Seiveright also acknowledged the input of CLA CEO Farrah Blake and the authority’s team on the road tour. He also credited Senator Aubyn Hill, minister of industry, investment and commerce, for his leadership in steering a package of cannabis reforms to completion.

In addition to the two new permit categories, the reforms include longer permit tenures for cultivators, a standardised permit extension process, employee identification provisions, and a legal framework for cannabis delivery services. The measures are intended to reduce unnecessary barriers, improve regulatory efficiency and expand lawful participation in the industry, while maintaining Jamaica’s high regulatory standards.

Agriculture Minister Floyd Green, who also spoke at the event, pledged his ministry’s full support for the initiative.

“Agriculture and medicinal cannabis are natural partners. Our ministry is fully committed to working alongside the Ministry of Industry and the Cannabis Licensing Authority to ensure that our farmers can access these new opportunities, understand the requirements, and participate confidently in the regulated industry,” he said.

Having started in St Elizabeth, the Cannabis Licensing Authority’s Special Cannabis Permit Road Tour will move to other key cultivation communities across the island, where officers will explain the new permit categories, provide technical guidance, and assist prospective applicants through the legal application process.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com