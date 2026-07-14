Six arrested as police seize three illegal guns and 27 rounds of ammo in St Andrew operations

Six men were arrested after police seized three illegal firearms and 27 rounds of ammunition during separate operations across two St Andrew police divisions between Monday and this morning.

The operations were carried out in the St Andrew South and St Andrew North police divisions.

In the first incident, police conducting a snap raid on Carawina Avenue in Duhaney Park in the St Andrew South Division seized a Glock P80 pistol fitted with a magazine containing 14 nine-millimetre cartridges.

A man was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Later that afternoon, officers conducting another snap raid along Carpenter Road in Hunts Bay, also in the St Andrew South Division, recovered a Glock pistol fitted with a magazine containing 13 .45-calibre cartridges.

One man was taken into custody.

In the third operation, police recovered a Taurus nine-millimetre pistol during the search of a motor vehicle on Pennant Terrace in Constant Spring in the St Andrew North Division.

This incident occurred at 12:03 a.m. on Tuesday.

Four men were arrested following the seizure.

The seizures come as police continue efforts to curb gun violence, with firearms remaining the weapons most frequently used in murders and other serious crimes across Jamaica.

Investigators have consistently maintained that removing illegal guns from the streets is a key strategy in reducing violent crime and improving public safety.

- Andre Williams

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