Will a Canadian master’s degree lead to permanent residence?

Dear Miss Powell,

I’m 28 years old and thinking about doing a master’s or MFA programme in Canada. My concern is that I may not get permanent residence afterwards. I’ve seen people spend their life savings on school, only to be left stressed and without PR. Is Canada still a good option, or should I look at the United States or the United Kingdom?

W.S.

Dear W.S.,

This is one of the smartest questions you can ask before applying to study in Canada.

Canada can be an excellent option for many international students. However, you should not choose a programme without first understanding how it fits into your long-term career and immigration plans.

A graduate of an eligible master’s programme lasting at least eight months may qualify for a three-year post-graduation work permit. This can give you valuable time to obtain the skilled Canadian work experience needed to strengthen a permanent residence application.

If you choose an MFA, give careful thought to your career prospects after graduation. The immigration rules are the same for all master’s degrees but your permanent residence prospects will depend on securing skilled employment. So, research the job market in your field before you enroll.

At 28, you are also in a favourable position. Applicants between the ages of 20 and 29 receive the maximum available age points under the Comprehensive Ranking System. The key is to use that advantage by planning early.

PLAN FOR PERMANENT RESIDENCE FROM DAY ONE

Many students focus only on graduating. I encourage you to think about what happens after graduation before you pay your tuition.

Choose a programme that can lead to genuine employment opportunities. Prepare carefully for your language examination and aim for the highest score possible. University graduates generally need a minimum of Canadian Language Benchmark 7 to qualify for a post-graduation work permit. Strong language results, Canadian education, and qualifying work experience can all improve your competitiveness for permanent residence.

Be strategic about your first job after graduation. Not every Canadian job will advance your immigration goals. If permanent residence is your objective, focus on obtaining skilled work experience that supports your immigration pathway. If you hope to qualify under the Canadian Experience Class, you will need at least one year of authorised Canadian work experience in a TEER 0, 1, 2 or 3 occupation.

I also encourage you to start learning French as soon as you arrive. French proficiency can increase your Express Entry score, expand your immigration options, and make you more attractive to Canadian employers. You do not need to become fluent immediately. Start early and improve steadily.

Before enrolling, confirm that both the institution and programme are eligible for a post-graduation work permit. Research the provincial nominee programmes in the province where you intend to live, since immigration opportunities vary across Canada.

CANADA REMAINS A STRONG CHOICE

The United Kingdom and the United States are attractive study destinations, but their immigration pathways after graduation are less straightforward. For many students hoping to obtain permanent residence, Canada remains a strong option, provided you have a realistic plan.

Choose a degree that will advance your career, even if immigration rules change. A good education should create opportunities wherever life takes you.

A Canadian degree does not guarantee permanent residence. However, at 28, with strong language results, valuable Canadian work experience, and careful planning, you could be well positioned to become a permanent resident of Canada.

Immigration rules change regularly, so verify the requirements at each stage of your journey rather than relying on information that may be several years old.

If you are still unsure whether studying in Canada is the right option for you, or if there are personal circumstances that I have not addressed, consider scheduling an online consultation with a Canadian immigration lawyer before making such a significant financial and career investment.

Deidre S. Powell is a Canadian lawyer, mediator and author of ‘Tell Me a Story, Grandma’. Connect with her via www.deidrepowell.com or on Facebook, Instagram and X.