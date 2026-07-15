Jean Ann Panton to return to court December 10 in SSL fraud case

Defence attorneys representing Jean Ann Panton, the lone accused in the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), are to make a fresh bid for bail when the matter returns to court on December 10.

The date was set when the case came up today before Supreme Court Judge Justice Simone Wolfe Reece, who also scheduled February 10, 2027, for the start of Panton's trial.

A trial readiness hearing will also be held on December 10.

The matter was previously set for trial on May 4, 2026, but that date was vacated.

Justice Wolfe Reece directed that the renewed bail application be made in writing.

She ordered the defence to file its submissions by the end of September, with the Crown to respond by the end of October.

Panton, who appeared in person and in a wheelchair, appeared to be in good spirits. Throughout the proceedings, she was seen taking notes as the matter was addressed before the court.

She was remanded until her next court date.

During the hearing, defence attorney Sylvester Hemmings raised concerns about conditions at the women's correctional facility where his client is being held, telling the court that prison authorities had suspended the practice of allowing relatives to bring food for inmates.

Hemmings argued that the development has adversely affected Panton, who, he said, suffers from a deteriorating medical condition that requires a special diet previously supplied by her family.

"When I go to the prison, what I see her eating, I wouldn't give my cats," Hemmings told the court.

Justice Simone Wolfe Reece asked whether he had engaged the prison authorities to determine the reason for the policy and whether any accommodation could be made for his client. Hemmings indicated that he had not yet done so.

Panton has been in custody since February 2023. The former SSL client relations manager faces a 22-count indictment, charging her with forgery, larceny as a servant, and engaging in transactions involving criminal property.

She is the only person charged in connection with the fraud uncovered at the investment firm, which came to public attention in January 2023 after several clients reported significant losses from their investment accounts.

Among the affected investors is sprint legend Usain Bolt. An account held in the name of Welljen Limited, a company owned by Bolt, reportedly declined from approximately J$2 billion (US$12.7 million) in October 2022 to about J$1.8 million (US$12,000) by the time the fraud was uncovered. Bolt has not recovered any of the missing funds, according to his legal team.

- Tanesha Mundle

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