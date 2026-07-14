St Andrew High student’s unique candles draw sweet review

At first glance, they could pass for the centrepiece of a dessert table – swirls of frosting, rich colours and toppings that look good enough to eat.

But the cupcake-like creations that drew double takes at Christmas in July are not baked treats. They are handcrafted candles made by Danielle Harrison, a Grade 12 student at St Andrew High School for Girls, who is turning a childhood fascination into a growing business.

Harrison studies environmental science, biology, chemistry and communication studies at the St Andrew-based institution.

“I make everything from scratch,” the future marine biologist told The Gleaner at the annual trade show at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel last Thursday. “I was always interested in candles from my young age but, to me, all candles just look the same, maybe just in a different container. So, I thought of a brilliant idea to make candles, differently from everyone, ones that catch someone’s eyes from far away, having them wondering if it’s food or if it’s actually a candle.”

The idea has been working in the nearly three months since she started the business. People who see the candles for the first time often think they are edible.

“Everyone is so amazed of what I can do to make candles look more appealing, because it’s unique, it’s different. I’m always getting compliments on my candles, and funny enough, the sentences, ‘that looks like it tastes so good’ or ‘you bake these so well’ always follow behind. This is how I know that I’m doing the right thing,” said Harrison.

A swimmer and secretary of her school’s Key Club, Harrison is not alone in her venture. Her family and peers have been supporting her every step of the way.

“Yes, definitely they help to promote my candles, especially anytime I make a post on the business Instagram page. Also, they are willing to help me make candles. I’ve have already started to teach them how to make candles because they are also interested in the craft that I do,” she told The Gleaner.

But, how far does she want to take her unique candles, branded Scented Haven, given that candle-making is not her intended profession?

“Making candles is time-consuming, but, as I venture out deeper into my business, soon enough I will have all the right tools needed for a successful/fast execution,” she shared. “I would love to be selling them and shipping them to other countries. However, since I just started this candle business. I would love to sell them in local stores across all parishes.”

editorial@gleanerjm.com