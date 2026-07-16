CXC to phase out traditional SBA for most CSEC, CAPE subjects amid AI concerns

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced sweeping reforms to its School-Based Assessment (SBA) framework, including the phased removal of the traditional SBA for most non-practical Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) subjects, as it responds to the rapid rise of generative artificial intelligence and other technological advances.

The changes, announced in a press release on Thursday, are intended to strengthen the integrity of CXC’s assessment system while maintaining confidence in the region’s qualifications.

According to CXC Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Wayne Wesley, the reforms are not an attempt to resist the use of artificial intelligence in education but are designed to safeguard the integrity of student assessments as the Caribbean education system adapts to the growing impact of AI.

“CXC will always act in the best interest of the region, even when that requires difficult decisions,” Dr Wesley said.

He noted that while the SBA has served Caribbean students for nearly 50 years, the examination body has an obligation to act when the existing system can no longer reliably assess a student’s work.

“The integrity of our qualifications is not negotiable,” he said, adding that the reforms reflect CXC’s commitment to maintaining the standard that Caribbean families, educators and employers have come to trust.

The examination council said the reforms follow extensive consultations with stakeholders across 21 Caribbean states and territories and will take effect beginning with the 2027 academic year.

For subjects that are practical in nature, including Agricultural Science, Visual Arts, Music, Physical Education, Technical Drawing, and Food, Nutrition and Health, the SBA will be retained, with moderation measures strengthened.

However, for non-practical subjects such as Mathematics, English, Caribbean History, Social Studies, Principles of Business and Information Technology, the traditional SBA will be phased out.

Instead, candidates will be required to complete Paper 032, an existing alternative assessment conducted under examination conditions.

CXC said the revised assessment model will include three key features aimed at preserving reflective and extended learning.

Candidates will receive their examination topics about one month in advance, be given additional time to complete the assessment, and will be allowed to bring reference notes into the examination room.

‘A CXC QUALIFICATION MEANS SOMETHING’

CXC Director of Operations, Dr Nicole Manning, said the redesigned assessment preserves the spirit of extended, reflective learning while restoring confidence in the authenticity of students’ work.

She urged students, parents and teachers across the region to uphold the value of CXC qualifications.

“A CXC qualification means something. It means something to employers, to universities, to parents, families and guardians, who have invested years of commitment and sacrifice into a child’s education,” Dr Manning said.

“It is in our collective interest that we hold to this standard, which we have all worked so hard to build.”

CXC also outlined a phased implementation timeline for the reforms.

CAPE candidates in non-practical subjects will transition to Paper 032 beginning with the May-June 2027 examinations.

For CSEC candidates, schools will have the option in 2027 of administering either the traditional SBA or Paper 032 before the full transition to Paper 032 becomes mandatory in the May-June 2028 examination cycle.

The examination council added that existing SBA scores will remain transferable under the established two-year rule, while Paper 032 scores will also become transferable under the same arrangement from 2027 onward.

- Andre Williams

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