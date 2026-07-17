Painting a new future for MoBay via Kingston Creative

WESTERN BUREAU:

Montego Bay’s vision of transforming its historic downtown into an open-air gallery gathered momentum on Thursday with the unveiling of its third public mural, while three more artworks are already planned.

The striking piece by acclaimed Jamaican muralist Anthony ‘Taoszen’ Smith now adorns the exterior wall of Hilton’s Pharmacy on the corner of St James Street, adding another landmark to the city’s emerging Art Walk and reinforcing efforts to blend culture, heritage and urban renewal.

The project was executed by Kingston Creative, funded by Doctor’s Cave Bathing Club, hosted by Hilton’s Pharmacy, and supported by the St James Municipal Corporation.

For Kathryn May, a board member of Doctor’s Cave Bathing Club, the latest artwork marks another step towards a long-term vision for downtown Montego Bay.

“This mural, ‘Crafting Culture’, represents the third in a series of what we intend will become an Art Walk in the centre of the city,” May said.

“The murals, coupled with the beautiful architectural icons of the Montego Bay Cultural Centre, the St James Parish Church, along with the pedestrianised areas of Sam Sharpe Square and Market Street, represent an expanding cultural corridor that we believe will not only beautify our city centre, but draw visitors, support local business, and give Montego Bay a renewed sense of civic pride.”

Anthony Tavares, director of Hilton’s Pharmacy, said the mural reflects a vision of a city where buildings tell stories, streets celebrate culture, and public spaces inspire community.

“Public art has the power to transform more than walls,” he said. “It transforms conversations, inspires young people, supports local artists, attracts visitors, and strengthens the identity of our city.”

He urged fellow business owners to invest in public art, arguing that, if more companies commissioned murals, Montego Bay could become an open-air gallery reflecting its history, diversity and aspirations.

Kingston Creative Executive Director Andrea Dempster said the organisation has completed more than 120 murals across Jamaica, as part of its mission to empower artists while revitalising neglected public spaces.

Describing Smith as one of Jamaica’s leading muralists, Dempster said his work has earned international recognition in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Curaçao. and aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. She believes the latest mural will become another Montego Bay landmark.

For Smith, however, the mural is less about personal achievement than preserving authentic Jamaican creativity.

Inspired by the island’s craftspeople, he said the artwork celebrates the value of handmade expression at a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping creative industries.

“In the age of artificial intelligence, this is something that we are making with our own two hands,” Smith said. “It’s something that is tangible, something we can hold and feel and remember the texture of Jamaica.”

Mayor Richard Vernon said the mural forms part of the Montego Bay Step Up Programme, which combines public art with upgraded pavements, pedestrian-friendly streets, improved lighting and enhanced public spaces, to create a more welcoming city.

Rather than viewing murals as standalone works, Vernon described them as part of a broader placemaking strategy aimed at leaving residents and visitors with lasting memories of Montego Bay.

“When you leave a city, what stays with you is the experience,” he said. “We want persons to feel good. We want them to immerse themselves in our culture.”

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com