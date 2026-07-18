TITAN OF THE GAME - Sir Garry remembered as cricket’s colossus

He was not merely a cricketer. He was a force of nature, a symphony of left-handed grace, a man whose very presence on a field seemed to bend the game to his will.

Sir Garfield St Aubrun Sobers, the colossus who bestrode the cricket world for two decades and whose legend only grew in the half-century since, has died at the age of 89.

News that the man universally hailed as the greatest all-rounder the game has ever produced had died sent ripples of grief across the cricketing globe on Friday morning, from his cricket-obsessed native Barbados to the hallowed pavilions of Lord’s.

The soul of West Indies cricket – and, indeed, the sport itself – feels a little emptier.

Sobers’ statistics, staggering as they are, barely hint at his magnificence. In 93 Test matches for the West Indies between 1954 and 1974, he amassed 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, placing him among the pantheon of batting greats.

Yet he also claimed 235 wickets at 34.03 with a beguiling blend of medium pace, swing and orthodox spin. He was a magician with the ball and a poet with the bat, while also fielding in the cordon with the reflexes of a cat. He captained the West Indies in 39 Tests, helping to lay the foundations for the region’s future dominance.

His journey to immortality began as a raw 16-year-old in January 1953, when he made his first-class debut against a touring Indian side. He took four first-innings wickets to help bowl his team to victory. A year later, his Test debut followed against England in Jamaica, where he announced his arrival with 4-75.

But it was in 1958, at the age of just 21, that Sobers ascended to greatness.

World record

At Sabina Park, he unleashed an innings of breathtaking audacity and concentration, obliterating Len Hutton’s world record for the highest individual Test score with 365 not out against Pakistan.

The record stood for an incredible 36 years until another Caribbean genius, Brian Lara, surpassed it – a moment Sobers himself was on hand to witness and celebrate with characteristic grace.

A decade later, in 1968, Sobers produced another piece of cricketing folklore that would echo through the ages.

Playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in Swansea, he became the first man to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket, demolishing the unfortunate Malcolm Nash. It was a feat of such sheer power that it remains one of the sport’s most replayed moments.

His first-class career spanned 383 matches for the West Indies, Barbados, Nottinghamshire and South Australia, yielding 28,314 runs at 54.87 and 1,043 wickets at 27.74.

In 1975, he was knighted for his services to cricket. In 2000, Wisden named him one of only five ‘Cricketers of the Century’ – a fitting tribute to a player who transcended his era.

Tributes poured in from the highest echelons of the sport.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said: “Today, the cricket world has lost one of its greatest icons. Sir Garfield Sobers was not only the finest all-rounder the game has ever known, but one of the greatest cricketers in history. His remarkable ability to influence a match in every facet of the game set him apart from his peers. Whether with the bat, ball or in the field, Sir Garfield embodied excellence, and his achievements continue to define the standard to which generations of cricketers aspire.”

With West Indies President Dr Kishore Shallow and others joining the chorus of sorrow, former West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh, for whom Sobers was a mentor and inspiration, spoke with a heavy heart.

“Really, really sad, but happy that I was able to share some very good moments with a great man, a legend in our neck of the woods,” Walsh said. “He will be missed, just not for cricket, but for the person that he was. Rest in peace, my friend, rest in peace.”

Wavell Hinds, former West Indies opener and president of the West Indies Players’ Association, remembered Sobers’ “humility and grace” off the field.

“Sir Garfield Sobers, the greatest cricketer of all time, was naturally the gold standard of the sport. His undisputed great exploits on the field were matched by his humility and grace off it. He was an inspiration to me and my generation of cricketers,” Hinds said.

Former Jamaica batsman Mark Neita perhaps captured the essence of Sobers’ genius best.

“Even now, after so many years of not playing, Sir Garfield Sobers is still considered to be the greatest cricketing all-rounder of all time. As a left-handed batsman hitting the ball off the back foot off the rise, I don’t think there’s any other player in history who was able to play that cover drive as efficiently and as effectively as him.”

The ICC’s premier annual award in men’s cricket, the Sir Garfield Sobers Award, serves as an enduring reminder of the benchmark he set.

His legacy extends far beyond records. He helped shape the very identity of West Indies cricket during one of its most celebrated eras.

Sir Garfield Sobers was more than a cricketer. He was an institution, a standard against which all others are measured.

The man has gone, but his legend, like the cover drives he caressed through the off side, will live forever.

editorial@gleanerjm.com