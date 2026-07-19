BATTLE ROYALE - Local sports icons share picks with eyes on Yamal and Messi as World Cup glory beckons

It will be a case of the young upstart against one of modern football’s greatest and most experienced players when Spain’s rising star Lamine Yamal faces off with Argentina’s seasoned veteran Lionel Messi as the two former champions square off in this afternoon’s FIFA World Cup final.

Playing in his first World Cup, 19-year-old Yamal has just one goal and one assist to his name, but those numbers scarcely reflect his influence. The Spanish winger has been a constant thorn in the side of opposing defences, drawing markers out of position, creating space for teammates and directly winning crucial penalties.

In contrast, elder statesman Lionel Messi, 39, is competing in a history-making sixth World Cup and enters the final as the joint leading scorer with eight goals. He is also tied for second in assists with four.

After a slow start, Argentina has repeatedly shown its resilience, rallying from late deficits to secure dramatic victories. That fighting spirit has made the defending champions favourites to lift the trophy again, but after making pre-tournament favourites France look ordinary in the semi-finals, Spain is unlikely to make their task an easy one.

The Sunday Gleaner sought predictions from members of Jamaica’s sporting fraternity ahead of the highly anticipated final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Stafanie Taylor, Jamaica and West Indies cricketer:

“The World Cup has been exciting and unpredictable on some occasions, but for the final, I have my team, Argentina, to defeat Spain and retain their title.”

David Riley, national track and field coach:

“I don’t have a team in this World Cup. I have not had a team since Jamaica in 1998. If I were to support a team, it would be France. I just love France because of [Kylian] Mbappé – a talented sensible player. I just love to see that. Because Spain made France look so ordinary – France couldn’t even score in the semifinal – I’m going to have to go with Spain to win the World Cup. I think they will beat Argentina.”

Lawrence Rowe, retired Jamaica and West Indies cricketer:

“Like most Jamaicans, Brazil is my team, but early in the tournament, I didn’t think they were good enough this time. So I am going with Spain to win on Sunday.”

Rovman Powell, Jamaica and West Indies cricketer:

“I am a Brazil fan, Ronaldo is my GOAT, so I want Argentina to lose.”

Yohan Blake, 2011 World champion and Olympic relay gold medalist:

“My team is England and I support Portugal because of Cristiano Ronaldo. I think I am backing Spain to beat Argentina and lift the 2026 World Cup title.”

Xavier Gilbert, national football coach:

“It’s difficult to rule Argentina out because of how they have been performing and coming back in games, but honestly, I would like Spain to win just because of the annoying Argentina fans. But the reality is Lionel Messi continues to show why he is the greatest player right now, but it’s gonna be the legend versus the upcoming legend in terms of Yamal, so the curtain comes down on one while the door is open for another. Two fantastic players, two of the most exciting players in our lifetime.”

Christopher Taylor, International Cricket Council umpire and football analyst:

“I think the odds are with Spain at this point when you look at how resolute and organised their defence has been. They are on a 36- or 37-game unbeaten streak. They control the tempo of the game in terms of the midfield, which I think they definitely have the advantage there. ... What you have to look out for with Argentina, however, is that they are very resilient – almost pitbullish – and their desire to win or not be beaten is massive and my team, England, was punished by that. Obviously, the Lionel Messi factor as well as just the fact that they feel that they cannot be beaten as defending champion.”

Simon Crosskill, Radio Jamaica’s Hotline host:

“Brazil was my team. I’ve been watching, loving and supporting Brazilian football since the ‘70s so that won’t change any time, even though they don’t play the same kind of football that I love them for. Now between Argentina and Spain, it’s really hard to split those two, but I think – as has been the case with so many of the matches – Lionel Messi is going to be the difference, so I have Argentina to win 3-2 in extra time.”

Lorne Donaldson, former national footballer and coach:

“You have to give Argentina credit because their mentality is just very, very strong but I think Spain will win because they will continue to play football. They beat a good team in France, so they are not going to look to park the bus; they will continue to play football throughout the game. France was the team that I was carrying ,but again they got beaten fair and square by Spain, so you have to give Spain credit because defensively, they’re very, very hard to break down and in these big games.”

This afternoon’s blockbuster FIFA World Cup final will be carried live on TVJ at 2 p.m. with a pregame show starting at midday. The Gleaner’s website and social media pages will have live updates throughout the game.