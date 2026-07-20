Another victim of fire at Beryllium garage in May dies

Damion Walters, a 43-year-old employee of the Guardsman Group, has died from injuries sustained in the accidental fire that occurred on May 27, while mechanical work was being carried out at the company’s garage compound.

The blaze spread quickly at the company’s Beryllium Limited, South Camp Road, Kingston, location, prompting an emergency response at the scene before it was brought under control.

Walters was one of four people critically injured in the incident. One person died shortly after the tragedy, while Walters died on Monday while undergoing treatment at the Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia, in the United States.

Walters was airlifted to the US the day after the fire through a coordinated effort involving local and international partners. Despite specialised care at the internationally recognised burn facility and the support of his loved ones, he succumbed to his injuries.

READ: https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20260528/beryllium-man-dies-after-garage-explosion-two-others-airlifted-us-treatment

Walters’ death has left family, friends and colleagues mourning the loss of a man described by those close to him as deeply valued and loved. The Guardsman Group said it continues to support his relatives during this difficult time.

Executive Chairman Kenneth Benjamin said the company is devastated by Walters’ passing.

"This is a heartbreaking day for Damion's family and for all of us who knew him. From the moment the incident occurred, our focus was on giving him every possible chance of recovery. Today, our hearts are with his loved ones, and we pray they find strength and comfort in the days ahead," Benjamin said.

Deputy Executive Chairman Nicholas Benjamin also extended condolences to Walters’ family, sharing that, "We held onto hope throughout his treatment, and we are deeply saddened by this outcome."

He told the newspaper that the other injured persons are recovering well and should be back in the island in coming weeks.

The company also expressed gratitude to emergency responders, the Burn Foundation of Jamaica, healthcare professionals, aviation partners and all those who assisted with the overseas medical transfer and ongoing treatment.

- Corey Robinson

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