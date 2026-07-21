Advocacy group renews call for legal clarity after Holland High graduation dispute

Children's rights organisation, Fi We Children Foundation, is renewing its call for clearer legal limits on the authority of school administrators to exclude students from graduation ceremonies, following the case of a Holland High School student who was barred from graduating despite being selected to deliver the keynote address at the school's valedictory service.

The appeal follows The Gleaner's report on 16-year-old Khadedra Worrell, an honour student, school prefect and student leader, who was excluded from last month's graduation ceremony because she did not sit the school's mandatory Grade Nine Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM) examination.

READ: Trelawny school snubs top student over missed grade nine exam

Worrell, who maintained an average above 80 per cent and was recommended to sit eight Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects this year, said she spent graduation day in tears while her classmates received their diplomas.

"It was very painful," she told The Gleaner.

"I watched everyone graduate knowing that I worked just as hard."

Her mother, Nicolene McKenzie, also questioned why her daughter was considered suitable to represent the school by delivering the keynote address at the valedictory service, but not to graduate with her peers.

Principal Dayle Evans defended the decision, saying Worrell did not meet the school's graduation requirements.

He said completion of the Grade Nine EDPM examination is mandatory and that the policy, approved by the school's board, was communicated to parents through meetings, printed handouts and the school's graduation booklet.

In a statement today, the foundation said the case raises important questions about the legal basis for excluding students from graduation ceremonies.

The organisation also expressed concern that the family reported the matter to the Ministry of Education about two weeks before graduation, but no intervention reportedly occurred before the ceremony.

It said the alleged delay mirrors concerns raised in the recent Ascot Primary School graduation dispute, where ministry intervention also reportedly came after graduation activities.

While acknowledging that schools may establish policies under the Education Act, the foundation argued that those policies must operate within constitutional limits.

"The Constitution of Jamaica is the supreme law of the land, and all administrative decisions must be lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair," the organisation said, adding that the best interests of the child must remain a primary consideration.

The foundation is calling for greater clarity under the Education Act on the scope of school administrators' powers to exclude students from graduation ceremonies, saying statutory safeguards are needed to prevent arbitrary decisions.

It also urged the education ministry to investigate the Holland High matter and issue clear guidance to schools to ensure future decisions are lawful, transparent, procedurally fair and consistent with the best interests of the child.

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