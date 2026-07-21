Municipal corporation moves to restore order in Port Antonio

The Portland Municipal Corporation says it will move to tackle the growing problem of illegal vending which is increasingly disrupting the flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic in Port Antonio.

The commitment came during a stakeholders’ meeting held on Thursday at the corporation’s chambers, where business operators called for a more proactive response not only to illegal vending, but also to illegal parking, uncollected commercial waste and deteriorating road conditions.

The meeting followed the circulation on social media of a letter from concerned citizens describing Port Antonio as being in a deplorable state. The letter alleged that the town is being overrun by illegal vendors, blocked pavements, uncollected garbage, and illegal parking.

Mayor of Port Antonio Paul Thompson, who chaired the meeting, said the situation had worsened following the destruction of Musgrave Market by fire on May 23, 2023, which displaced about 200 vendors. Many subsequently moved onto the town’s streets in an effort to maintain their livelihoods.

“The displacement of the market vendors has resulted in the areas of lower and upper West Street, William Street, and Harbour Street being populated by vendors plying their trade,” Thompson said.

He noted that efforts had been made to accommodate some vendors in the marshalling area behind the market, but the space remains inadequate.

“We did some work at the back of the market, in the marshalling area, where some vendors are currently selling on a daily basis. But that space is far too small to accommodate the large number of vendors. We are now looking into the possibility of having them relocated at the old Jamaica Agriculture Society (JAS) building along Harbour Street in Port Antonio. We are at the discussion stage with the JAS, who first have to carry out a demolition of the existing derelict buildings,” he added.

Port Antonio has also come under growing scrutiny from business operators who say they regularly contend with faeces and foul odours reportedly caused by urine and other waste left overnight by street dwellers and people believed to be mentally ill.

Against that backdrop, business operator Audley Lindo called for a more coordinated and sustained response to what he described as the chronic problems of uncollected garbage, illegal vending, illegal parking, overcrowded pavements, and the increasing presence of people of unsound mind in commercial districts.

Meanwhile, superintendent of the Portland Municipal Corporation Raymond Grant is advocating the immediate removal of illegal signs and urging business operators to clear furniture and appliances from corridors and walkways to allow the free movement of pedestrians.

Grant also called for stricter enforcement of no-parking zones, particularly near the credit union building, to ensure unobstructed access for emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire engines and trucks transporting oxygen to healthcare facilities.

Thompson said the Jamaica Constabulary Force and municipal police would work together to maintain order in Port Antonio and curb illegal vending. He insisted that restoring the town’s appearance and civic pride would be a priority.

“So, we will be staging a walk throughout the town of Port Antonio with all stakeholders, including the police, the municipal corporation, commercial operators, the National Solid Waste Management Authority, and the Ministry of Health, to have a wholesome look at all the illegal activities taking place - with the view to address them immediately. I am also organising a complete wash-down of the town’s sidewalk with the fire brigade, so as to give all these areas a much-needed facelift. We will restore the basic civic pride to Port Antonio and ensure that it is maintained going forward,” Thompson said.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com