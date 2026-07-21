Stakeholders say MoBay fully ready for Dream Weekend

WESTERN BUREAU:

With the 2026 staging of Dream Weeekend just days away, Montego Bay Mayor Richard Vernon is now oozing with confidence that the city is ready to host a safe event , which will yield profitable returns over the five days of entertainment.

In an interview with The Gleaner yesterday, Vernon said the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC), of which he is the chairman, is collaborating with major stakeholders in and around Montego Bay to ensure Dream Weekend’s smooth execution. The festival will run from July 30 to August 3 and will feature performances by artistes such as Dexta Daps, Alkaline, Govana, Tommy Lee Sparta, Shaniel Muir, Elephant Man and General B.

“Montego Bay is ready, and despite the challenges left behind by Hurricane Melissa, the StJMC has worked closely with our partners to ensure the city is prepared. Traffic management plans are being refined, infrastructure adjustments are being made, and every stakeholder is aligned to deliver a seamless experience,” said Vernon.

“Safety and public health are among our top priorities. The Jamaica Constabulary Force will oversee crowd control and security, supported by heightened surveillance and emergency contingencies,” explained Vernon. “Event insurance is in place, and sanitation protocols are already activated, with monitors deployed to maintain the highest standards. Patrons, visitors, and residents can enjoy Dream Weekend with confidence.”

Regarding the expected financial windfall from the event, which was a staple in Negril for several years before moving to Montego Bay for the first time this year, Vernon said multiple sectors will benefit from the more than 30,000 local and international patrons expected to attend.

ECONOMIC CATALYST

“Dream Weekend is about entertainment, but it is also an economic catalyst. With over 30,000 patrons expected, most of them visitors, we anticipate significant spending across accommodation, food, transport, and retail,” said Vernon. “This event reinforces Montego Bay’s standing as the Caribbean’s premier entertainment destination and lays the foundation for long-term growth by attracting international promoters and investors.”

Speaking on the health expectations for Dream Weekend, Dr Delroy Fray, the clinical coordinator for the Western Regional Health Authority, said medical teams would be in place to ensure patrons’ needs are met and emergencies are handled.

“At Dream Weekend, they should have an ambulance available, so if you have an acute problem at that time, persons can be transported where they need to be, and we have our team available at any time. It is a hot time now, so we would encourage people to stay hydrated; and although we are not in COVID-19 time, you can still get respiratory illnesses, so if you are in crowded places with people coughing, I would encourage people to wear masks,” said Fray.

“Responsible behaviour is what is necessary in order to mitigate against any type of major injury, so persons should not climb up anywhere that they might fall from and get head injuries. But if that is to happen, our accident and emergency team is available to deal with things like that,” Fray added.

Attempts to get a comment on the security plans for Dream Weekend from the St James Police Division’s commanding officer, Senior Superintendent of Police Eron Samuels, were unsuccessful as he was involved in a meeting yesterday, which left him unavailable to speak with The Gleaner.

However, Samuels had previously stated on two occasions that the Dream Weekend venue in Montego Bay, and the wider city as a whole, would be safe for locals and visitors alike. He had stressed that Montego Bay is the safest city in the English-speaking Caribbean.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com