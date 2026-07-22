Capacity crisis at Bellevue sparks calls for expansion, specialised police training

Fresh concerns are being raised about Jamaica's mental healthcare system, with Councillor Jesse James Clarke warning that Bellevue Hospital has reached its capacity and can no longer adequately meet the growing demand for psychiatric services.

Clarke is calling on the Government to urgently expand the nation's largest psychiatric facility, arguing that chronic overcrowding is placing mounting pressure on both staff and patients.

His concerns echo findings from a recent Sunday Gleaner investigation, which revealed that Bellevue is already struggling to care for nearly 400 long-term "social cases" – patients who have been medically discharged but remain at the institution because they have nowhere else to go.

Hospital officials said those patients occupy the majority of available bed space, leaving little room for new admissions.

READ: https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20260308/left-behind-inside-bellevues-ward-jamaicas-forgotten-patients

Clarke said the country's mental health infrastructure has failed to keep pace with increasing demand.

"The reality is that Bellevue is at capacity. We have to invest in expanding the hospital and strengthening mental health services if we are serious about protecting vulnerable Jamaicans," he argued.

Bellevue Hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Suzette Buchanan, disclosed that the hospital's approximately 400 social cases consume a significant portion of its annual budget through food, clothing and healthcare costs.

She also noted that the hospital had experienced an increase in people seeking psychiatric care while having no available beds for many new patients.

Buchanan had argued that the development of halfway homes and stronger community support systems would ease the burden on Bellevue while providing a more appropriate living arrangement for stable patients who no longer require institutional care.

Beyond expanding the hospital, Clarke is also urging the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to increase specialised training for officers responding to mental health emergencies.

The People’s National Party councilor said officers are increasingly being called to incidents involving people experiencing mental illness and should be equipped with the skills needed to de-escalate situations safely and compassionately.

According to Clarke, improved crisis intervention training would not only enhance public safety but also reduce the risk of unnecessary confrontations involving vulnerable individuals.

- Corey Robinson

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