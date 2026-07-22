Trelawny Infirmary residents to move into retrofitted container homes this month

The six containerised houses being retrofitted to accommodate residents of the Trelawny Infirmary are expected to be ready for occupancy by the end of this month.

Chief Executive Officer of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, Andrew Harrison, said only minor electrical work remains to be completed.

“My technical team and the contractor have reported that only a few small electrical processes are left to be completed. Once these are put in place, the houses should be ready for occupancy,” Harrison said.

The houses, located on Cornwall Street in Falmouth, will replace the former infirmary facility on Rodney Street, which was destroyed by Hurricane Melissa in October 2025.

Harrison said the 50 residents currently being housed at the Elliston Wakeland Youth Centre will be transferred to the new site once construction is completed.

The brother of one of the residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was looking forward to the transfer.

"They are only cringed up at the centre. There is no shade from this heat and no opportunity for them to walk around," he said.

- Leon Jackson

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