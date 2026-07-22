From Westmoreland to Fort Belvoir - Jamaican flavours find home on US military base

It is not unusual for Jamaican restaurants to be found in various locales, but probably the most unusual place to find one is on a United States (US) military base.

But that is exactly where you will find Riddim N Jerk, the first Jamaican restaurant established on a military base, Fort Belvoir, in Northern Virginia, United States.

Owned and operated by Jamaican Kaymarie Jones, Riddim N Jerk opened its doors to base personnel just over a month ago and, according to Jones, it is doing very well.

“We have had a tremendous response with starting the business and I am expecting that it will improve further as the word spreads more,” she told The Gleaner.

The restaurant seats 80 people, with disability seating for an additional 10 people. It also has two pool tables and additional seating for 16 people without tables.

According to Jones, it was not easy to secure the restaurant space on the base.

“It took me six months to get approval. In fact, I had given up hope and had moved to North Carolina because I did not think I was going to get the approval,” said Jones.

However, almost out of nowhere, the call came that she had been approved to open the restaurant.

Jones told The Gleaner that, because the restaurant is on the base, she is only allowed to put decals in the windows and cannot have an awning bearing the restaurant’s name.

A former member of the US National Guard who served for just over six years, Jones said she was encouraged to open the restaurant by several people, but pointed out that the journey was not an easy one.

Jones’ journey began in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, where she was born. Her parents later moved to Hanover, where she grew up. She attended Santa Cruz Primary School and later Black River High School before moving to Vere Technical High School, where she ran track.

“I ran the 100m hurdles for Vere at Champs and finished third,” she said.

She was then taken to the University of Technology (UTech) by legendary coach Stephen Francis, where she continued her track career. She was coached by Francis from 2008 to 2010.

Jones competed in the 2009 CARIFTA Games in St Lucia, where she won the bronze medal in the 100m hurdles.

“I was always sports-minded from I was little. At age 12, I was keeping cricket score,” she said.

From UTech, Jones transferred to Adams State University in Colorado, United States, on a track scholarship. She competed in the Penn Relays, where she placed second in the hurdles, and was a 14-time All-American who was consistently ranked among the top four.

During her time at Adams State University, she studied journalism and obtained a bachelor’s degree in communications. She also earned a master’s degree in communications and leadership.

Jones later transitioned from running track to coaching. She coached at Wingate University, Clemson, Winston-Salem, New Mexico Highlands and Georgetown University.

During this time, she also served as a member of the National Guard.

However, Jones would eventually return to her first love – cooking.

“I loved cooking from I was small and always dreamt of having my own restaurant. I would dream of curried chicken, jerk chicken and other Jamaican dishes. My uncle inspired me to cook,” she said.

But getting started in the food business was not easy, she recalled.

Jones said she started attending food festivals and farmers’ markets, where she sold packaged meals.

Eventually, she got a food truck from which she served Jamaican cuisine.

“Several people encouraged me to open a restaurant but doing so on a military base is not an easy endeavour. I had to complete lots of paperwork and submit the application,” she said.

For Jones, the wait for approval from the military seemed unending. She had just about given up hope and moved to North Carolina.

“Eventually, I heard from them, telling me that they needed 30 days more,” she said.

Then came the good news that she had been approved to open the restaurant at Fort Belvoir in Northern Virginia.

“As far as I know, it is the only Jamaican restaurant on a US military base,” she said.

Jones said she averaged about 45 customers per day during the first month and that her customer base is mixed.

Her advice to anyone seeking to follow their dream is: “Don’t let anyone tell you ‘no’. Use your time wisely. If you become stuck, find another route. Focus on your dream and put all that you have into your dream”.

The 36-year-old mother of two has followed her dream and is now seeing the successful outcome.

So, whenever next in Northern Virginia, persons who want a taste of authentic Jamaican food can head to Fort Belvoir to Riddim N Jerk. They should remember, though, that they need access to the base to enjoy the atmosphere at the restaurant.

lester.hinds@gleanerjm.com