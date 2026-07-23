Corporate Hands | JPak Courier Services donates to help father launch AC repair business

A father of two is one step closer to building a sustainable future for his family after receiving a donation of professional tools valued at more than $50,000 from JPak Courier Services, a subsidiary of Laparkan Jamaica Limited. The presentation took place at the Laparkan Jamaica office in Montego Bay, where Neico Green, (left) who was severely affected by Hurricane Melissa, was officially handed the equipment to help him establish his own air-conditioning service and repair business.At right is Kaydian Howell, sales and marketing manager at Laparkan Jamaica Ltd.