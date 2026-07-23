Detainee falls ill, dies in police custody

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation into the death of a man who became ill while in police custody at the Duhaney Park Police Station in St Andrew.

The deceased has been identified as Horace Williams, of East Albion in St Thomas.

Williams was arrested on July 2 in connection with a murder investigation and had been detained at the Corporate Area police station pending further court proceedings.

The Gleaner understands that Williams became ill on the afternoon of July 21. He was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding his illness and death have not yet been disclosed.

INDECOM, which is mandated to investigate deaths involving persons in the custody of the security forces, has commenced a probe into the incident.

The death comes against the backdrop of a number of persons dying while in state custody this year. Up to yesterday, there had been 15 reported deaths in custody across correctional facilities and police stations.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of Williams' death, while INDECOM's investigation continues.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com