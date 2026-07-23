Family milestone

As Steve Mitchell fought back tears inside the National Arena on Sunday, he knew he was witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

The 50-year-old had just collected his master’s degree with Distinction and was preparing to watch his 21-year-old twin sons receive their associate degrees, completing a graduation day the family never saw coming.

For years, Mitchell had sat in the audience applauding as his sons collected certificates, from basic school through Kingston College. This time, however, was different. He was not only there to celebrate Jonathan and David; he was also walking across the stage himself.

“It hit me when I got to the arena,” Mitchell said. “I had to fight back the tears because I was not only there to celebrate my sons, but I was being celebrated too.”

Mitchell, a senior insurance adviser, earned a Master of Business Administration with Distinction from the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC), while his sons, Jonathan and David, received associate degrees in Information Technology and Business Administration, respectively.

The elder Mitchell was also celebrated by family and friends as the first person in his family to earn a master’s degree.

For Jonathan, watching his father receive his degree was a moment he will never forget.

“I felt immense pride and joy when I heard them call my father’s name,” he said. “You know it’s happening, but when it actually happens, it’s just a feeling I never felt before.”

David shared a similar sentiment.

“I felt proud as a son because my father graduated with a distinction, and all of us were graduating together, so I felt proud as a family member,” he said.

David added that his mother, an insurance agent, was especially emotional after witnessing the milestone.

“She cried a few times,” he said. “She made me take so many pictures after the graduation with my father. I’m not really one for pictures, but I pushed past it because she said it was a monumental moment.”

RARE OCCASION

The shared graduation was a rare occasion, but it was never part of the family’s plan.

“I wasn’t even thinking of that,” Mitchell said. “They were doing their own thing based on where they were in their development. It just happened that my time coincided with them when I started my programme.”

Mitchell’s journey back to university came after years of putting his ambitions on hold because of work responsibilities and health challenges.

The father of three had always wanted to pursue further studies, but circumstances repeatedly delayed that goal. In 2022, he decided it was time to take the plunge.

“It was something that I had always had on the list of things to do,” he said. “I believe in constantly improving myself, my skills and my knowledge. Growth has to be consistent.”

The flexibility of UCC’s online programme allowed Mitchell to balance work, family and studies.

Jonathan admitted that having his father at the same university initially felt unusual.

“I’d never gone to school with my dad before,” he said. “At first it was kind of weird, but after a while it became the norm. Sometimes all three of us would be doing schoolwork at the same time.”

Mitchell said he never viewed his sons as competition. Instead, he saw an opportunity to lead by example.

“My thing is not just to go through a programme and complete it, but to do my best and excel at it,” he said. “When I’m studying, I’m all in.”

That commitment inspired David, who said watching his father sacrifice late nights for his studies pushed him to work harder.

“My father inspired me because he graduated with a distinction and he was always getting A’s,” David said. “Seeing him staying up late at night studying before his exams inspired me to work even harder.”

David, who began his bachelor’s degree this summer, said he has been earning mostly A grades since starting the programme.

GOOD ROLE MODEL

Beyond academics, David said his father has taught him important lessons about life.

“My father was a very good role model,” he said. “Everybody says I talk like him and my mannerisms are like him. He’s very kind to everyone, he’s a good listener, and I’ve tried to take some wisdom from him.”

While Mitchell brought experience and discipline to the academic journey, his sons helped him navigate some of the technology required for online learning.

“They are much better with technology,” Mitchell said with a laugh. “That is something I relied on them for from time to time.”

Mitchell, who credits much of his achievement to his father and role model, believes his greatest responsibility as a father has always been to be present.

He recalls taking his sons to school, attending sports days, helping with schoolwork and creating an environment where they could always turn to him.

“Boys will always want to emulate someone,” he said. “If there isn’t that presence at home that is strong enough, then they look elsewhere.”

He encouraged fathers to be involved not only financially, but emotionally.

“Be there for your children,” Mitchell said. “Make time for them because they grow so fast before you know it.”

Jonathan, who shares his father’s passion for music and plays keyboard alongside him at church, said their bond has always been strong.

“My dad and I are very close,” he said. “We talk a lot. We both are musicians.”

For David, his father has also been a reassuring and motivating figure, a parent who not only introduced him to sports and other interests but remained actively involved in his education.

David recalled that his father would make surprise visits to his school and had all of his teachers’ numbers on speed dial.

“Every time I’m feeling disappointed in something, he’s there to tell me to just not give up, just keep pushing on,” he said.

Mitchell, who lost his father in 2021, credits him with laying the foundation for the man and father he has become.

“My father laid the foundation for me and my brother,” he said. “He has always been my biggest inspiration. Everything I’ve accomplished, I dedicate to him.”

While Jonathan and David will continue their studies toward their bachelor’s degrees, Mitchell plans to pursue either doctoral studies or a professional financial qualification after taking a break.

His message to others considering higher education is simple.

“It’s never too late,” he said. “Once you have life, you can still pursue your dreams and achieve them.”

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com