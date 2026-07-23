Former Commissioner of Customs Alison Moore dies at 82

Former Commissioner of Customs Alison Moore, who made history as Jamaica's first female Commissioner of Customs, has died at age 82.

Moore passed away on Sunday following a period of illness.

She served as commissioner of Customs from June 1, 1992, to August 11, 2004, dedicating many years of distinguished service to Jamaica.

Throughout her 41-year career in the public service, she earned the respect and admiration of colleagues, government officials, members of the business community, and the wider public through her professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to public service.

During her tenure, Moore played a pivotal role in strengthening Jamaica's customs administration and was widely recognised for her exemplary leadership, vision, and steadfast dedication to duty.

Paying tribute to her mother, Dionne Forbes said: "My mother devoted 41 years of her life to public service, serving Jamaica with unwavering dedication, integrity, and humility. She never sought recognition or applause; instead, she allowed her work, character, and commitment to speak for themselves.

"She was truly a quiet giant—a woman whose strength was reflected not in loud words but in steadfast leadership, quiet resilience, and the profound impact she had on the lives of those around her.

"While her accomplishments were many, it is her kindness, wisdom, and selfless spirit that will be remembered most by those who loved her.

"Her legacy of service and excellence will continue to inspire generations to come."

In recognition of her outstanding contribution to the organisation, the Jamaica Customs Agency in 2016 officially opened the Alison Moore Multipurpose Room, named in her honour. Located at Customs House in Newport East, Kingston, the facility is used to host meetings, business functions, training sessions, and recreational activities for staff.

Moore's dedication to strengthening Jamaica's customs administration and her commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on the public service.

In recognition of her yeoman service, the Jamaican Government conferred on her membership in the Order of Distinction in the rank of commander.

She is survived by her daughter, Dionne, along with her siblings, other relatives and friends.