The Forestry Department is seeking to turn exercise into environmental action with the launch of the Urban Forest Run, a fundraising initiative aimed at supporting the restoration of forests and mangrove ecosystems damaged by Hurricane Melissa.

The event, scheduled for August 23 at the Constant Spring Golf Club under the theme ‘Run in the East, RE-LEAF the West!’, is expected to attract runners, walkers, families, schools, corporate teams and environmental groups.

Proceeds will support the department’s RE-LEAF initiative, which was established to aid the recovery of ecosystems affected by the hurricane.

The initiative reflects a broader effort by the Forestry Department to engage the public in conservation through activities that extend beyond traditional tree-planting exercises.

“Following the impacts of Hurricane Melissa, we recognised the need for innovative ways to engage Jamaicans in supporting environmental recovery.

“Earlier this year, we launched the RE-LEAF initiative and encouraged citizens to participate through volunteer tree-planting activities. While that programme has been well received, we wanted to create an opportunity that would allow even more people to contribute. The Urban Forest Run gives every participant a tangible way to support restoration efforts while learning more about the critical role forests play in our daily lives,” said Ainsley Henry, chief executive officer and conservator of forests at the Forestry Department.

The department, Jamaica’s lead agency for forest management and conservation, points to considerable progress over the past decade. National forest cover increased from about 40 per cent in 2013 to 48 per cent in 2023, alongside expanded legal protections for forested areas, stronger climate resilience measures and large-scale reforestation programmes.

Those gains, however, were dealt a setback by Hurricane Melissa, which caused extensive damage across the country’s forests.

Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change Matthew Samuda said the recovery effort will require both public participation and sustained investment.

“Prior to Hurricane Melissa, Jamaica’s forest cover was increasing through careful management of our natural resources. Hurricane Melissa changed that reality, with 51 per cent of our forest cover badly damaged. That is why this launch is so important. Running in the east will not only support restoration efforts in the west but also raise awareness of the damage caused by the hurricane and the need to reverse that degradation,” he said.

“We must get back to increasing and improving the quality of our forests and, when participants look back on their role in this run, they will know they contributed to the restoration of Jamaica’s forests.”

Funds raised through the event will be directed towards restoration projects in two hurricane-affected areas. One priority is the Black River-Parottee mangrove ecosystem in St Elizabeth, where storm damage and blocked waterways have undermined mangrove health, biodiversity and water quality, while affecting the livelihoods of communities that depend on the area.

The planned interventions are intended to improve water circulation, strengthen coastal protection, support fisheries, and restore a key carbon sink.

For the Forestry Department, the run is intended to be more than a one-off fundraiser.

“The Urban Forest Run is the beginning of a long-term movement that connects health, community engagement and environmental conservation. We want every participant to leave knowing that their registration is helping to restore Jamaica’s forests and that each of us has a role to play in protecting our natural environment for future generations,” Henry added.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now available through the Forestry Department’s platforms. Additional information may be obtained by contacting the agency at (876) 618-3205.