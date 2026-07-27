Pace of $300m post-Melissa rehab at Noel Holmes hailed by health minister

Western Bureau:

With a budgeted $300 million earmarked for post-Hurricane Melissa rehabilitation work at the 60-bed Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has expressed satisfaction with both the pace and scope of work completed to date, as well as the efforts of staff to meet the needs of patients.

The Noel Holmes Hospital suffered extensive damage during the passage of Hurricane Melissa in October 2025. Sections of the facility lost their roofs, while damage was also sustained to electrical and plumbing systems, flooring, furniture and equipment, among other areas.

A comprehensive repair programme was initiated shortly after the hurricane to restore critical infrastructure, improve service delivery and strengthen the facility’s resilience.

Following a tour of the hospital on Friday, Tufton said he was very pleased with the progress of the rehabilitation work, as well as the collaborative and resilient attitude displayed by the facility’s more than 300 staff members, including doctors and nurses.

“I am encouraged, certainly by the attitude and the approach of the staff, the leadership, but also the general staff. I am encouraged by the fact that they feel that things are happening, and they are working together as a team, to make things happen. They have the right approach, the right attitude, and that extends beyond here to the health centres across the parish,” he stated.

Tufton went on to explain that the hospital’s staff complement has expanded since the passage of the hurricane. He said this is significant, particularly as patient care is now exceeding normal levels when compared with pre-Hurricane Melissa conditions, which he described as a positive development for the parish.

Turning to the scope of work being undertaken at the facility, the minister noted that the key areas of focus following the hurricane were the maternity ward, outpatient building, staff quarters, and the dietary and store areas.

“The staff quarters I just toured and its 99 per cent complete. All it needs now are the internal fixtures, some of which is already in,” he stated, adding that the building should be recommissioned within weeks.

“The Maternity Ward/Operating Theatre suite, I am told is about 55 per cent complete, that maternity ward which was totally damaged by the roof being lifted off [during the hurricane], which now has slab (concrete) roofing, is well on its way, and the expected completion time for that is September,” he stated.

He added that plumbing works within the operating theatre are 100-per-cent complete, while internal masonry work is 90-per-cent complete. He said the area is taking shape and should be ready for use soon.

Tufton further explained that work on the outpatient clinic is also progressing steadily, with four functional modular units already in place.

“Dietary is 20-plus per cent complete, and they (the rehabilitation team) are actually looking at September to complete that project,” he outlined.

“So as far as restoration to the 60-bed facility is concerned, September sound to like D-Day, when everything should be in place, some (areas) will become possible before that, but mid-September to the end of September looks like the time by which we should see full restoration of that area.”

Emphasising the extent of the damage caused by the hurricane, Tufton said additional work is still to be undertaken at the facility, but all indications are that the rehabilitation programme is progressing as planned.

“I am happy to report that we are really well on our way [with the rehabilitation of the facility] and patients are back and are being served with more staff [in place], and there seems to be a high level of satisfaction,” he emphasised.

The health minister also used the opportunity to commend the hospital’s maintenance department, noting that its members went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the facility remained operational despite the difficult conditions that followed Hurricane Melissa.

Bryan Miller