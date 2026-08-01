‘The island needs us united ...’ Minister appeals for greater unity among diaspora organisations as J’cans in the DMV mark Independence

LANHAM, Maryland:

Hundreds of Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica from across the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia gathered at the Seabrook Seventh-day Adventist Church on Sunday for a special thanksgiving service commemorating Jamaica’s 64th anniversary of Independence and 188th anniversary of Emancipation.

Diplomats, state legislators, government officials, members of the clergy and representatives of diaspora organisations joined the annual celebration, held under the theme ‘United We Stand: Rebuilding with Resilience’.

Delivering the Independence Message on behalf of the Embassy of Jamaica, Chargé d’Affaires Lishann Salmon reflected on Jamaica’s journey since Independence, describing it as one marked by courage, faith and an unwavering determination to overcome adversity.

She noted that Jamaica’s influence extends far beyond its geographic size through its achievements and contributions in music, sports, diplomacy, education, healthcare, business and culture.

“Resilience is more than our ability to endure hardship,” Salmon said. “It is our capacity to rise, rebuild and move forward with renewed determination.”

Reflecting on the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, she commended Jamaicans at home and abroad for responding with compassion, generosity and a shared commitment to rebuilding the nation. She also conveyed the embassy’s appreciation to the Jamaican diaspora throughout the United States for its continued service, advocacy and support for Jamaica’s recovery and long-term development.

Invoking Jamaica’s national motto,”Out of Many, One People”, she encouraged Jamaicans to remain united, invest in the country’s young people, strengthen national institutions, and continue creating opportunities for all Jamaicans to realise their full potential.

The sermon was delivered by Rev Eron Henry, editor at Judson Press and former communications director of the Baptist World Alliance, who blended biblical teaching, Jamaican history and national identity in a powerful appeal for resilience, service and diaspora unity.

Rev Henry said Jamaicans possess a distinctive spirit that is recognisable around the world, whether they were born on the island or are descendants of Jamaicans living overseas.

Pointing to the significance of Emancipation and Independence, he reminded worshippers that Jamaicans are descendants of people who overcame slavery, oppression and hardship to build one of the world’s most influential nations.

“A people who were once counted as cargo and branded as property built churches, schools, families and a nation,” he said. “When you spot us in a crowd, you are seeing the descendants of survivors. That aura is the afterglow of resilience, strength and power.”

Using biblical examples, Rev Henry urged Jamaicans to live lives that reflect the values of Christ by being”the light of the world” and producing “good fruit” through integrity, service and compassion.

He also issued an impassioned appeal for greater unity among Jamaican diaspora organisations across the United States, warning that internal divisions can weaken their collective impact and divert resources from work that could benefit Jamaican communities.

A former pastor of the William Knibb Baptist Church in Falmouth, Rev Henry challenged Jamaican organisations to replace conflict with collaboration. He argued that resources spent on disputes could instead support scholarships, community programmes and opportunities for Jamaicans at home and abroad.

Calling reconciliation “the truest celebration of emancipation”, he urged diaspora organisations in the DMV, New York, Florida and elsewhere across the United States to set aside their differences and work together in the national interest.

“The island needs us united, and we need one another,” he said. “When Jamaica hurts, the diaspora feels it. When the diaspora is strong, the island is stronger.”

Earlier, Jamaica-born biblical scholar Dr Bertram Melbourne welcomed worshippers and commended the unity demonstrated by Jamaicans following Hurricane Melissa. He encouraged the diaspora to sustain its support for Jamaica’s rebuilding efforts.

“Our united stand accomplished a lot for our country — medically, financially, materially and socially,” said Dr Melbourne, who played a central role in coordinating the planning of the event. “This spirit of resilience must not only be celebrated, but practised by every Jamaican at home and abroad.”

posthumous recognition

A highlight of the service was the presentation of the Fourth Annual DMV Jamaica Diaspora Awards.

Awards Subcommittee Chairman Ian Edwards announced the 2026 recipients. Ophthalmologist Dr Basil Morgan received the Lifetime Achievement Award; global partnerships and social impact strategist Vanessa Butler Andrew received the Individual Award; and Island Quizine, led by Chief Executive Officer and Manager Donovan Murphy, received the Organisation/Institution Award.

The awards were presented by the embassy’s chargé d’affaires.

Three members of the DMV Jamaican community who had passed away since the previous Independence service were also recognised posthumously for their extraordinary and enduring legacy of service.

Ambassador Curtis Ward, Dr Darien Green and Christopher Davis were honoured, with certificates of posthumous recognition presented to family representatives in attendance.

The congregation was treated to stirring musical selections by acclaimed saxophonist Melinda Ford, vocalist Dr Erin Stewartson and Seabrook Praise, led by Kenneth Jarrett, along with other gifted musicians.

The offering collected during the service will support the Windsor Therapeutic Centre in St Ann, formerly the Windsor Girls’ Home, which provides care, education and rehabilitation services for vulnerable girls in Jamaica.

Following the service, the Embassy of Jamaica hosted a reception for worshippers, award recipients and invited guests as the Jamaican community continued its celebration of the nation’s 64th anniversary of Independence and 188 years of Emancipation.

The DMV’s Independence celebrations will conclude with Jamaica Fest on Sunday, August 9, beginning at noon at Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland.

Organised by the Embassy of Jamaica in partnership with Right Now for Jamaica, the cultural showcase will feature Grammy-nominated reggae artiste Etana, Nesbeth, the Image Band and DJ Najair.