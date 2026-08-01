Tufton hails AI-powered imaging centre

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has hailed the newly inaugurated Oasis Imaging and MRI Centre as an important addition to Jamaica’s healthcare landscape, commending its investment in advanced diagnostic technology, compassionate customer service and high-quality patient care.

The facility, located on Half-Way Tree Road in St Andrew, is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled diagnostic imaging technology and offers access to MRI services within 24 to 48 hours.

It also provides CT scans, digital X-rays, ultrasound, mammography and other imaging services aimed at supporting faster and more accurate diagnoses.

Delivering the keynote address at the centre’s inauguration, Tufton praised Oasis’ commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with a patient-first approach.

“I want to commend Oasis’ CEO, Dr Ravi Prakash Sangappa. His remarks today went beyond showcasing the advanced technology and the wide range of services the centre offers. He placed equal emphasis on the importance of customer service,” the minister said.

Tufton noted that while advanced technology was critical, testimonials shared during the ceremony demonstrated that compassionate service remained equally important.

“Service with compassion, service with care is a very important mantra... I commend you and I suspect your success is partly also due to that.”

Indian High Commissioner to Jamaica Mayank Joshi described the investment as a timely contribution to Jamaica’s healthcare system amid growing demand for advanced diagnostic services.

“The growing burden of non-communicable diseases and the demand for advanced diagnostic services, including AI-enabled diagnostic services, makes investment in modern healthcare infrastructure increasingly important,” he said.

He added that the establishment of Oasis Imaging Centre “represents a timely and valuable contribution, strengthening Jamaica’s diagnostic capabilities and complementing the country’s ongoing efforts to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare for all”.

Founded in 2014, Oasis has expanded from its Spanish Town operations into a provider of diagnostic imaging services. The new facility represents its latest investment in expanding access to advanced medical imaging while maintaining affordable, patient-centred care.

Dr Sangappa said the company invested in new AI-powered equipment to ensure high-quality imaging.

“We are affordable, but we also wanted the best quality images,” he said. “If we had bought used machines, they would not provide the image quality we wanted. We invested in new AI-enabled equipment because high-quality images help radiologists make more accurate diagnoses.”

The technology produces high-resolution images while reducing MRI scan times by as much as 50 to 60 per cent, improving patient comfort and allowing the centre to serve more people efficiently.

The upgraded systems also support specialised prostate MRI and breast imaging, while similar AI technology has already been introduced at Oasis’ Spanish Town location.