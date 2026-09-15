Clapham principal eyes STEM Lab as school rebuild nears completion

As restoration work continues at Clapham Primary School following damage caused by Hurricane Melissa, principal and grade-six teacher Jody Somers is looking beyond recovery and focusing on a new goal: establishing a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) lab for the rural institution.

The school, which serves students from the communities of Clapham, Riverhead and Moneague in St Ann, recently returned to its campus after being displaced by the hurricane in October 2025. The institution lost much of its roof and was forced to relocate classes to the neighbouring St Paul’s Anglican Church building.

Despite ongoing repairs, Somers is relieved to have students back in their own environment.

“We are [back] in our building now. I’m excited! I’m happy! Relieved, because the space was not adequate. At least now the students are in their own space where they are comfortable and they can move around freely,” Somers said.

The principal explained that the school suffered extensive damage, much of it compounded by previous impacts from Hurricane Beryl.

“We have one big building where we use chalkboards as partitions. We lost [zinc] sheets for our kitchen, storeroom [and] guard room but, for our main building, we had water that came in through the different little cracks and that created a whole lot of water damage to our furniture. Most of our damage started from Hurricane Beryl, and then Melissa just elevated it,” she further explained.

In addition to damaged furniture, school documents were also affected after water seeped through cracks in the walls.

Somers said the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information dispatched contractors to carry out repairs and noted that, although work is still underway, “for the most part, the work is almost complete”.

With the rebuilding process progressing steadily, Somers is now hoping improvements to the school can include a dedicated STEM space to support students’ growing interest in technology and innovation.

“If not a building, at least a 20-foot container. I even know the price, $520,000 [for the container]. I did the research. We have computers. I have tablets. The students are also exposed to CodeMonkey. Technology-wise, we have things in the school. We have our smartboard. We [now] need the space,” Somers said.

She believes a designated STEM lab would allow students to better utilise the technological resources already available at the school and provide a central space for hands-on learning and creativity.

“You have students who are creative but, if they have a designated area that they could go to do different activities, make the different creations, it would be central. Being in the classroom, so many things can happen, but, when you have a space where they can go and the things are there, they could utilise them. If I could get some help, I would appreciate it, but we are thankful to everyone who has been helping and supporting,” she added.

The appeal comes as the school continues to serve a mining community where Somers sees STEM education as key to preparing students for future opportunities.

According to the principal, a STEM lab would help equip students with skills relevant to careers that may emerge through the area’s bauxite industry and other technology-driven fields.

Clapham Primary operates as a multi-grade school, where students of varying ages, grade levels and abilities are often taught together. This academic year, Somers will focus solely on teaching Grade Six, after previously handling both grades five and six.

She disclosed that grade-one students will be taught separately, while grades two and three will be combined, as will grades four and five.

Balancing her responsibilities as principal and classroom teacher remains demanding, but Somers said she has learned to manage both roles effectively.

“I have good time management, to be honest. I delegate as much as possible. I network as much as possible. I take work home and try to get them done. I also come early in the mornings and I try to work early in the mornings before we start, and after school,” Somers stated.

She credits her 16 years at Alderton Primary School, another multi-grade institution, for helping her transition into her current role.

“When I came here, it was when I taught my first single grade in 2023. I’ve even done grades one, two and three together. The multi-grade school is more rewarding. You’ll learn a whole lot, because you have to be on every committee at the school [given the small size of the population],” she stated.

“For me, a multi-grade school is a close-knit family. Everything that is happening, you are in the know. You get to learn not only the teaching-learning part but you also get to learn the administrative parts too,” Somers added.

While the school’s physical recovery is nearing completion, Somers hopes the next phase of Clapham Primary’s development will include a dedicated STEM lab, giving students additional opportunities to explore technology, innovation and future careers.