Gabriel Agbo | The bones will rise again!

Your dream is coming back to life! Every part of your life will be healed today. Yes, the bones will rise again! What could be more lifeless, ashen, and hopeless than the dry bones in the valley described in the book of Ezekiel? Tell me. Yet, the Spirit of God instructed the prophet to speak to them.

These bones were old, dry, scattered, and lying in a valley. They were, by all appearances, in their final resting place. Case closed. All hope lost. But, with God, it cannot be over until He says it is over. He is the God of all flesh, and nothing—absolutely nothing — is impossible for Him.

There may be situations in your life that you have written off or dreams for which you have long been waiting. Today, life is returning to them. I may not know how it will happen, but I know who will do it. God has commanded me to speak to you, and I am doing so now. The dry bones were destined to live again, but Ezekiel had to speak to them. He had to ignore their condition (dryness), their history (old age), and their environment (scattered in a valley), and speak in faith and obedience. God always overrules such limitations.

I do not care about your condition. I do not care how long you have been in it. I do not care where you are or what is happening around you. In obedience to the Word and leading of God, I speak to your situation now: Be free in the name of Jesus! Be restored!

Let us read this divine drama from Ezekiel 37:1-12:

“ The LORD took hold of me, and I was carried away by the Spirit of the LORD to a valley filled with bones. He led me around among the old, dry bones that covered the valley floor. They were scattered everywhere across the ground. Then he asked me, ‘Son of man, can these bones become living people again?’ ‘O Sovereign LORD,’ I replied, ‘you alone know the answer to that.’ Then he said to me, ‘Speak to these bones and say, “Dry bones, listen to the word of the LORD! This is what the Sovereign LORD says: Look! I am going to breathe into you and make you live again. I will put flesh and muscles on you and cover you with skin. I will put breath into you, and you will come to life. Then you will know that I am the LORD.”’

So I spoke these words just as He commanded me. Suddenly, as I spoke, there was a rattling noise throughout the valley. The bones came together, bone to bone, and attached themselves as they had been before. As I watched, muscles and flesh formed over them, and skin covered their bodies, but there was still no breath in them.

Then He said to me, “Speak to the winds and say: ‘This is what the Sovereign LORD says: Come, O breath, from the four winds! Breathe into these dead bodies so that they may live again.’” So I obeyed, and the breath entered the bodies. They began to breathe, came to life, and stood on their feet—a vast army.”

Speak, speak, and speak, child of God! The power is in your tongue. God has placed it there. He wants you to be like Him. Open your mouth. You become what you consistently confess. Continue speaking to that situation. In time, you will speak it into existence. Do not give up.

God spoke, and the chaotic, formless world began to take shape. He spoke, and things that did not exist came into being. He spoke, and light emerged from darkness. When we speak according to the direction of the Spirit, great things happen. Miracles, healing, signs, and wonders take place. The dead come back to life, captives are delivered, and ashes are turned into beauty.

Ezekiel obeyed the Spirit, and the collection of dry, old, scattered bones came back to life. Praise God! The Word of God declares that, as He is, so are we in this world. Every dead area of your life – your dreams, vision, ministry, relationships, and aspirations – shall come back to life today, in the name of Jesus!

Stop listening to your experiences, your circumstances, your history, or your surroundings. Instead, focus on the Word of God you are reading today. What He did then, He can do again. He has not changed.

Yes, the dry bones in your life shall live again! What is about to happen will defy logic and human explanation. I can already hear the rattling noise in that valley. Praise God!

Get my book or audiobook, Power of Midnight Prayer. Until next week, God bless!

Rev. Gabriel Agbo is the author of ‘Power of Midnight Prayer’ and ‘Receive Your Healing’. Email: gabrielagbo@yahoo.com